Top 10 recruiting classes for 2027: Texas A&M, Notre Dame vying for No. 1 after flurry of June commitments

Following a flurry of commitments from elite prospects in June -- as well as the first day of July -- many of the Top247 recruits in the 2027 signing class have announced their college plans. With that, a number of teams have been making moves on the recruiting trail and in the 247Sports team rankings.
Coming off an 11-2 season in 2025, Mike Elko and Texas A&M have carried that momentum into recruiting the 2027 class. The Aggies have logged back-to-back 10th-ranked class, but they're on track to compete for the top class in this cycle.
Sticking in the SEC, a pair of first-year head coaches in Jon Sumrall (Florida) and Alex Golesh (Auburn), have been working hard to build a solid foundation. The Gators and Tigers each have top-10 classes as things stand today, and there's a chance for both to finish there with strong finishes in the fall.
In total, five of the top 10 classes reside in the SEC, and the only other conference with multiple classes in that range is the Big Ten. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame built the No. 5 haul in 2026, and the Irish are in good shape to build upon that in 2027.
Here are the top 10 recruiting classes for 2027 following a frenzy of high-profile commitments in June.
10. Florida Gators
- Top recruit: Maxwell Hiller, OT
- Average rating: 88.96
- 5-star commits: 1
- 4-star commits: 9
Jon Sumrall has wasted no time laying the groundwork for his tenure with the Gators. Florida has done very well on the recruiting trail, and it has stacked some big wins outside of the state. That includes top commitment Maxwell Hiller, a 6-foot-5 and 300-pound offensive tackle who is a "pancake machine," according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks. If Sumrall and the Gators keep this up, they should finish well ahead of the No. 18 class they signed in 2026.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Maxwell Hiller
|OT
|★★★★★
|Elias Pearl
|WR
|★★★★
|Cahron Wheeler
|DL
|★★★★
|Peyton Miller
|IOL
|★★★★
|Elijah Hutcheson
|OT
|★★★★
|Tramond Collins
|WR
|★★★★
|Davin Davidson
|QB
|★★★★
|Amare Nugent
|CB
|★★★★
|Andrew Beard
|RB
|★★★★
|Ja'Bios Smith
|LB
|★★★★
|Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui
|DL
|★★★★
|Tommy Douglas
|TE
|★★★★
|Jackson Ballinger
|TE
|★★★★
|Kamarion Johnson
|ATH
|★★★★
|Aamaury Fountain
|CB
|★★★★
|Zahmar Tookes
|DL
|★★★★
|Kailib Dillard
|S
|★★★
|Anthony Jennings
|WR
|★★★
|De'Voun Kendrick
|DL
|★★★
|Ellis McGaskin
|LB
|★★★
|Robert Geathers III
|S
|★★★
|Cain Van Norden
|DL
|★★★
|Aaron McWilliams
|K
|★★★
|Jaydee Lane
|K
|★★★
9. Auburn Tigers
- Top recruit: Isaac McNeil, LB
- Average rating: 88.80
- 5-star commits: 0
- 4-star commits: 10
As he tries to establish a new culture on The Plains, first-year coach Alex Golesh has been hard at work on the recruiting trail. Auburn is already up to 25 commits in the 2027 cycle, and there is plenty of quality within that quantity. On Wednesday, the Tigers landed a commitment from Birmingham defensive lineman Marquis Evans, a four-star prospect who was also weighing offers from Miami, Florida and Tennessee. Now the question is whether Auburn can keep this momentum rolling into the fall.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Isaac McNeil
|LB
|★★★★
|Myson Johnson-Cook
|RB
|★★★★
|Chance Gilbert
|S
|★★★★
|Layton von Brandt
|OT
|★★★★
|James Pace III
|Edge
|★★★★
|Deshawn Hall
|WR
|★★★★
|Marquis Evans
|Edge
|★★★★
|Donivan Moore
|DL
|★★★★
|Reed Ramsier
|IOL
|★★★★
|Nate Kamba
|DL
|★★★★
|Aidyn Wiggins
|CB
|★★★★
|Kareem Palmer
|LB
|★★★★
|Khamoni Williams
|RB
|★★★★
|George Lamons Jr.
|TE
|★★★★
|Brylan Oduor
|WR
|★★★
|Rion Jackson
|Edge
|★★★
|Knyair Crumb
|S
|★★★
|Cedrick Simmons
|WR
|★★★
|Nash Johnson III
|CB
|★★★
|Jaylon Moore
|IOL
|★★★
|Rance Brown
|OT
|★★★
|Nasir Banks
|S
|★★★
|Gary Chatman Jr.
|QB
|★★★
|Preston Williams
|S
|★★★
|Noah Ash
|S
|★★★
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Top recruit: Jalen Brewster, DL
- Average rating: 88.79
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 8
Who says you can't dominate the transfer portal and high school recruiting? Texas Tech is trying to have it all as Joey McGuire puts together a formidable 2027 signing class. Several key pieces of this group, including four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, have been committed to the Red Raiders since last fall. A couple of the more recent additions were Gideon Cash and Joshua Banks, a pair of four-star cornerbacks who could become stalwarts in the Texas Tech secondary.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Jalen Brewster
|DL
|★★★★★
|Anthony Sweeney
|Edge
|★★★★★
|Gideon Gash
|CB
|★★★★
|SaRod Baker
|RB
|★★★★
|Jhadyn Nelson
|LB
|★★★★
|Kavian Bryant
|QB
|★★★★
|Benny Easter Jr.
|WR
|★★★★
|Joshua Banks
|CB
|★★★★
|K'Adrian Redmond
|DL
|★★★★
|Julian Caldwell
|WR
|★★★★
|Kaston Lewis
|S
|★★★★
|Zayden Smith
|ATH
|★★★
|Hunter Haug
|WR
|★★★
|Adeola Werner
|Edge
|★★★
|Dontae Perkins
|OT
|★★★
|Khyren Haywood
|DL
|★★★
|Zarius Matavao
|IOL
|★★★
|Tedricc Calhoun
|DL
|★★★
|Jack Greaser
|DL
|★★★
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Top recruit: DJ Jacobs, Edge
- Average rating: 91.11
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 10
The Buckeyes have never been short on players who can get after the quarterback, and that tradition will continue if this 2027 signing class is any indication. Three of the top seven commitments, including top-ranked commit DJ Jacobs, play the edge. That doesn't even count four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou either. It may not be long before that quartet is tormenting offensive linemen throughout the Big Ten.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|DJ Jacobs
|Edge
|★★★★★
|Jamier Brown
|WR
|★★★★★
|Kellen Wymer
|OT
|★★★★
|Marcus Fakatou
|OT
|★★★★
|Caden Moss
|DL
|★★★★
|Wyatt Smith
|OT
|★★★★
|Prince Goldsby
|Edge
|★★★★
|Mason Wilt
|Edge
|★★★★
|Quinton Cypher
|OT
|★★★★
|Jimmy Kalis
|LB
|★★★★
|Davis Seaman
|OT
|★★★★
|Brady Edmunds
|QB
|★★★★
|Deontay Malone
|ATH
|★★★★
|Eli Johnson
|S
|★★★
|Jaden Carey
|CB
|★★★
|Angelo Smith
|S
|★★★
|Brody McNeel
|OT
|★★★
|Jordan Donahoo
|OT
|★★★
6. Oregon Ducks
- Top recruit: Dakota Guerrant, WR
- Average rating: 90.33
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 10
Dan Lanning is one of the best recruiters in college football, and when you combine that with the kind of resources available at Oregon, you get classes like this one. The Ducks already have a pair of five-star commitments in the boat with wide receiver Daktoa Guerrant and edge Rashad Streets at the top of the list. Both players are inside the top 30 overall in 2027, and Guerrant projects as a wideout who could make big-time plays on Sunday, according 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Dakota Guerrant
|WR
|★★★★★
|Rashad Streets
|Edge
|★★★★★
|Tae Walden Jr.
|CB
|★★★★
|Semaj Stanford
|S
|★★★★
|Hayden Stepp
|CB
|★★★★
|Will Mencl
|QB
|★★★★
|Toa Satele
|LB
|★★★★
|Cameron Pritchett
|Edge
|★★★★
|Zane Rowe
|DL
|★★★★
|CaDarius McMiller
|RB
|★★★★
|Josiah Molden
|CB
|★★★★
|Cameron Wagner
|OT
|★★★★
|Gus Corsair
|IOL
|★★★★
|Avery Michael
|OT
|★★★★
|Malakai Taufoou
|S
|★★★★
|Brandon Lockley
|LB
|★★★★
|Anthony Cartwright III
|ATH
|★★★★
|Achilles Reyna
|DL
|★★★★
|Josh Christensen
|Edge
|★★★★
|Lex Mailangi
|IOL
|★★★
|Sam Ngata
|LB
|★★★
|George VanSandt
|TE
|★★★
|Malachi Garlington
|TE
|★★★
5. Oklahoma Sooners
- Top recruit: Gabriel Osborne Jr., CB
- Average rating: 89.96
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 10
Based on this signing class, the Oklahoma secondary looks to be in good hands over the next several years. The Sooners began the month of June by landing a commitment from five-star cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr., and just a few weeks later, four-star safety Bode Sparrow hopped in the boat too. In total, nine of Oklahoma's 12 blue-chip recruits are on the defensive side of the ball, which has to make coach Brent Venables ecstatic.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Composite Star Rating
|Gabriel Osborne Jr.
|CB
|★★★★★
|Kaeden Penny
|OT
|★★★★★
|Seneca Driver
|TE
|★★★★
|Cooper Witten
|LB
|★★★★
|Bode Sparrow
|S
|★★★★
|Cooper Hackett
|OT
|★★★★
|Taven Epps
|LB
|★★★★
|Mikhail McCreary
|CB
|★★★★
|Keldrid Ben
|RB
|★★★★
|Jaylen Scott
|S
|★★★★
|Krew Jones
|Edge
|★★★★
|Elija Harmon
|DL
|★★★★
|Jamison Roberts
|QB
|★★★★
|Deven Robertson
|DL
|★★★★
|Isaac Coughran
|IOL
|★★★
|Mikyal Davis
|CB
|★★★
|Trenton Blaylock
|CB
|★★★
|Sione Felila
|DL
|★★★
|Samuel Nelson
|Edge
|★★★
|Greydon Howell
|WR
|★★★
|Luke Wilson
|OT
|★★★
|Tyson Ross
|IOL
|★★★
|Jakoby Dixon
|RB
|★★★
|Malahn Green
|WR
|★★★
|Jaxon Lawler
|IOL
|★★★
|Noah Smith
|QB
|Not Rated
4. Texas Longhorns
- Top recruit: John Meredith III, CB
- Average rating: 90.68
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 10
Much like their arch rivals to the north, the Longhorns are loading up in the secondary. Texas already had a commitment from John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class, when it added a commitment from four-star prospect Brandon Sheppard on Wednesday. Sheppard is ranked as the No. 21 cornerback in this cycle, and he gives the Horns a total of four blue-chip corners in this class. Good luck trying to throw on this defense in the near future.
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|John Meredith III
|CB
|★★★★★
|Easton Royal
|WR
|★★★★★
|Kasi Currie
|DL
|★★★★
|Cameron Hall
|Edge
|★★★★
|Karnell James
|CB
|★★★★
|Brock Williams
|TE
|★★★★
|Jabarrius Garror
|Edge
|★★★★
|Brian Swanson
|OT
|★★★★
|Briceson Thrower Jr.
|WR
|★★★★
|Brandon Sherrard
|CB
|★★★★
|Montre Jackson
|CB
|★★★★
|Derwin Fields
|Edge
|★★★★
|Junior Tu'upo
|S
|★★★★
|Keyon Hemphill-Woods
|IOL
|★★★★
|Jason Johnson
|DL
|★★★★
|Tyler Alexander
|DL
|★★★
|Noah Roberts
|RB
|★★★
|Lucas Rhoa
|OT
|★★★
|JT Geraci
|TE
|★★★
|Kyron Brown
|WR
|★★★
|Ty Knutson
|QB
|★★★
|Jackson Cook
|DL
|★★★
3. Miami Hurricanes
- Top recruit: Donte Wright, CB
- Average rating: 91.45
- 5-star commits: 4
- 4-star commits: 11
The Hurricanes continue the trend of landing elite cornerbacks at the top of the class, but Donte Wright has plenty of company in the five-star club. Mario Cristobal has already earned pledges from four five-star prospects, including Israel Abrams, the No. 2 quarterback in 2027. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins has compared Abrams to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and his commitment could signal that Miami is diverting from its usual strategy of pulling big-name quarterbacks out of the transfer portal.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Donte Wright
|CB
|★★★★★
|Israel Abrams
|QB
|★★★★★
|Nick Lennear
|WR
|★★★★★
|Jaiden Bryant
|Edge
|★★★★★
|Aroson Randle Jr.
|LB
|★★★★
|Jatori Williams
|IOL
|★★★★
|Eli Woodard
|WR
|★★★★
|Ezekiel Ayangbile
|DL
|★★★★
|Sean Tatum
|OT
|★★★★
|Ai'King Hall
|CB
|★★★★
|Andre Hyppolite
|S
|★★★★
|Noah Glover
|LB
|★★★★
|Jaylyn Jones
|S
|★★★★
|Demarcus Deroche
|Edge
|★★★★
|Ty Keys
|RB
|★★★★
|Jayvon Dawson
|Edge
|★★★
|Sherrod Gourdine
|CB
|★★★
|Tyler Ford
|OT
|★★★
|DeMarco Jenkins
|DL
|★★★
|Josh Johnson
|DL
|★★★
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Top recruit: Oluwasemilore Olubobola, OT
- Average rating: 91.00
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 12
If football games are won in the trenches, then Notre Dame should be in good shape for quite a while. The top five commits in this class play along the lines of scrimmage. Five-star tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola gives Notre Dame a hulking presence on the offensive line, and five-star edge Abraham Sesay brings a pass-rushing threat to the defensive line. After landing the No. 5 class in 2026, Marcus Freeman might be able to top that in this cycle.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Oluwasemilore Olubobola
|OT
|★★★★★
|Abraham Sesay
|Edge
|★★★★★
|Albert Simien
|OT
|★★★★
|David Folorunsho
|DL
|★★★★
|James Halter
|OT
|★★★★
|Xavier Hasan
|CB
|★★★★
|Aidan O'Neil
|Edge
|★★★★
|Ace Alston
|CB
|★★★★
|Zayden Gamble
|S
|★★★★
|Jackson Vaughn
|Edge
|★★★★
|Julius Jones
|WR
|★★★★
|Lathan Whisenton
|RB
|★★★
|Isaiah Rogers
|RB
|★★★
|Titus Hawk
|TE
|★★★
|Richie Flanigan
|DL
|★★★
|Wonderful Monds IV
|QB
|★★★
|Segun Alexander
|DL
|★★★
|Jackson Hill
|OT
|★★★
|John Gay
|S
|★★★
|Jackson Coleman
|WR
|★★★
|Sean Kraft
|WR
|★★
1. Texas A&M Aggies
- Top recruit: Mark Matthews, OT
- Average rating: 91.12
- 5-star commits: 2
- 4-star commits: 14
Entering his third season at Texas A&M, Mike Elko is off to a blistering start on the recruiting trail. Mark Matthews, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 player overall, is the crown jewel. Matthews has already drawn a comparison to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs in his 247Sports Scouting report, and he's just one of many exciting prospects in this class for the Aggies. Toward the end of June, Texas A&M added an electric offensive playmaker in four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III.
2027 commits
|Name
|Position
|Star Rating
|Mark Matthews
|OT
|★★★★★
|Zyron Forstall
|DL
|★★★★★
|Kamarui Dorsey
|S
|★★★★
|Raylaun Henry
|CB
|★★★★
|JayQuan Snell
|S
|★★★★
|Myels Smith
|DL
|★★★★
|Jaden Upshaw
|WR
|★★★★
|Kaden Henderson
|LB
|★★★★
|Eric McFarland III
|WR
|★★★★
|Frederick Ards
|Edge
|★★★★
|Kennedy Brown
|OT
|★★★★
|Kaeden Scott
|OT
|★★★★
|DeMarrion Johnson
|OT
|★★★★
|Kaden McCarty
|Edge
|★★★★
|Elijah Patmon
|DL
|★★★★
|Jayce Johnson
|QB
|★★★★
|Hakim Frampton
|ATH
|★★★★
|Damani Warren
|WR
|★★★★
|Aston Whiteside
|LB
|★★★
|Errol Kerns III
|S
|★★★
|Loia Valade
|S
|★★★
|Holden Niemi
|TE
|★★★
|Trey Haddad
|WR
|★★★
|Andres von der Meden
|WR
|★★
|Jamie Sidebottom
|K
|★★