Top 10 recruiting classes for 2027: Texas A&M, Notre Dame vying for No. 1 after flurry of June commitments

Following a flurry of commitments from elite prospects in June -- as well as the first day of July -- many of the Top247 recruits in the 2027 signing class have announced their college plans. With that, a number of teams have been making moves on the recruiting trail and in the 247Sports team rankings.

Coming off an 11-2 season in 2025, Mike Elko and Texas A&M have carried that momentum into recruiting the 2027 class. The Aggies have logged back-to-back 10th-ranked class, but they're on track to compete for the top class in this cycle.

Sticking in the SEC, a pair of first-year head coaches in Jon Sumrall (Florida) and Alex Golesh (Auburn), have been working hard to build a solid foundation. The Gators and Tigers each have top-10 classes as things stand today, and there's a chance for both to finish there with strong finishes in the fall.

In total, five of the top 10 classes reside in the SEC, and the only other conference with multiple classes in that range is the Big Ten. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame built the No. 5 haul in 2026, and the Irish are in good shape to build upon that in 2027.

Here are the top 10 recruiting classes for 2027 following a frenzy of high-profile commitments in June.

10. Florida Gators

Top recruit: Maxwell Hiller, OT

Maxwell Hiller, OT Average rating: 88.96

88.96 5-star commits: 1

1 4-star commits: 9

Jon Sumrall has wasted no time laying the groundwork for his tenure with the Gators. Florida has done very well on the recruiting trail, and it has stacked some big wins outside of the state. That includes top commitment Maxwell Hiller, a 6-foot-5 and 300-pound offensive tackle who is a "pancake machine," according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks. If Sumrall and the Gators keep this up, they should finish well ahead of the No. 18 class they signed in 2026.

Name Position Star Rating Maxwell Hiller OT ★★★★★ Elias Pearl WR ★★★★ Cahron Wheeler DL ★★★★ Peyton Miller IOL ★★★★ Elijah Hutcheson OT ★★★★ Tramond Collins WR ★★★★ Davin Davidson QB ★★★★ Amare Nugent CB ★★★★ Andrew Beard RB ★★★★ Ja'Bios Smith LB ★★★★ Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui DL ★★★★ Tommy Douglas TE ★★★★ Jackson Ballinger TE ★★★★ Kamarion Johnson ATH ★★★★ Aamaury Fountain CB ★★★★ Zahmar Tookes DL ★★★★ Kailib Dillard S ★★★ Anthony Jennings WR ★★★ De'Voun Kendrick DL ★★★ Ellis McGaskin LB ★★★ Robert Geathers III S ★★★ Cain Van Norden DL ★★★ Aaron McWilliams K ★★★ Jaydee Lane K ★★★

9. Auburn Tigers

Top recruit: Isaac McNeil, LB

Isaac McNeil, LB Average rating: 88.80

88.80 5-star commits: 0

0 4-star commits: 10

As he tries to establish a new culture on The Plains, first-year coach Alex Golesh has been hard at work on the recruiting trail. Auburn is already up to 25 commits in the 2027 cycle, and there is plenty of quality within that quantity. On Wednesday, the Tigers landed a commitment from Birmingham defensive lineman Marquis Evans, a four-star prospect who was also weighing offers from Miami, Florida and Tennessee. Now the question is whether Auburn can keep this momentum rolling into the fall.

Name Position Star Rating Isaac McNeil LB ★★★★ Myson Johnson-Cook RB ★★★★ Chance Gilbert S ★★★★ Layton von Brandt OT ★★★★ James Pace III Edge ★★★★ Deshawn Hall WR ★★★★ Marquis Evans Edge ★★★★ Donivan Moore DL ★★★★ Reed Ramsier IOL ★★★★ Nate Kamba DL ★★★★ Aidyn Wiggins CB ★★★★ Kareem Palmer LB ★★★★ Khamoni Williams RB ★★★★ George Lamons Jr. TE ★★★★ Brylan Oduor WR ★★★ Rion Jackson Edge ★★★ Knyair Crumb S ★★★ Cedrick Simmons WR ★★★ Nash Johnson III CB ★★★ Jaylon Moore IOL ★★★ Rance Brown OT ★★★ Nasir Banks S ★★★ Gary Chatman Jr. QB ★★★ Preston Williams S ★★★ Noah Ash S ★★★

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Top recruit: Jalen Brewster, DL

Jalen Brewster, DL Average rating: 88.79

88.79 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 8

Who says you can't dominate the transfer portal and high school recruiting? Texas Tech is trying to have it all as Joey McGuire puts together a formidable 2027 signing class. Several key pieces of this group, including four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, have been committed to the Red Raiders since last fall. A couple of the more recent additions were Gideon Cash and Joshua Banks, a pair of four-star cornerbacks who could become stalwarts in the Texas Tech secondary.

Name Position Star Rating Jalen Brewster DL ★★★★★ Anthony Sweeney Edge ★★★★★ Gideon Gash CB ★★★★ SaRod Baker RB ★★★★ Jhadyn Nelson LB ★★★★ Kavian Bryant QB ★★★★ Benny Easter Jr. WR ★★★★ Joshua Banks CB ★★★★ K'Adrian Redmond DL ★★★★ Julian Caldwell WR ★★★★ Kaston Lewis S ★★★★ Zayden Smith ATH ★★★ Hunter Haug WR ★★★ Adeola Werner Edge ★★★ Dontae Perkins OT ★★★ Khyren Haywood DL ★★★ Zarius Matavao IOL ★★★ Tedricc Calhoun DL ★★★ Jack Greaser DL ★★★

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

Top recruit: DJ Jacobs, Edge

DJ Jacobs, Edge Average rating: 91.11

91.11 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 10

The Buckeyes have never been short on players who can get after the quarterback, and that tradition will continue if this 2027 signing class is any indication. Three of the top seven commitments, including top-ranked commit DJ Jacobs, play the edge. That doesn't even count four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou either. It may not be long before that quartet is tormenting offensive linemen throughout the Big Ten.

Name Position Star Rating DJ Jacobs Edge ★★★★★ Jamier Brown WR ★★★★★ Kellen Wymer OT ★★★★ Marcus Fakatou OT ★★★★ Caden Moss DL ★★★★ Wyatt Smith OT ★★★★ Prince Goldsby Edge ★★★★ Mason Wilt Edge ★★★★ Quinton Cypher OT ★★★★ Jimmy Kalis LB ★★★★ Davis Seaman OT ★★★★ Brady Edmunds QB ★★★★ Deontay Malone ATH ★★★★ Eli Johnson S ★★★ Jaden Carey CB ★★★ Angelo Smith S ★★★ Brody McNeel OT ★★★ Jordan Donahoo OT ★★★

6. Oregon Ducks

Top recruit: Dakota Guerrant, WR

Dakota Guerrant, WR Average rating: 90.33

90.33 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 10

Dan Lanning is one of the best recruiters in college football, and when you combine that with the kind of resources available at Oregon, you get classes like this one. The Ducks already have a pair of five-star commitments in the boat with wide receiver Daktoa Guerrant and edge Rashad Streets at the top of the list. Both players are inside the top 30 overall in 2027, and Guerrant projects as a wideout who could make big-time plays on Sunday, according 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

Name Position Star Rating Dakota Guerrant WR ★★★★★ Rashad Streets Edge ★★★★★ Tae Walden Jr. CB ★★★★ Semaj Stanford S ★★★★ Hayden Stepp CB ★★★★ Will Mencl QB ★★★★ Toa Satele LB ★★★★ Cameron Pritchett Edge ★★★★ Zane Rowe DL ★★★★ CaDarius McMiller RB ★★★★ Josiah Molden CB ★★★★ Cameron Wagner OT ★★★★ Gus Corsair IOL ★★★★ Avery Michael OT ★★★★ Malakai Taufoou S ★★★★ Brandon Lockley LB ★★★★ Anthony Cartwright III ATH ★★★★ Achilles Reyna DL ★★★★ Josh Christensen Edge ★★★★ Lex Mailangi IOL ★★★ Sam Ngata LB ★★★ George VanSandt TE ★★★ Malachi Garlington TE ★★★

5. Oklahoma Sooners

Top recruit: Gabriel Osborne Jr., CB

Gabriel Osborne Jr., CB Average rating: 89.96

89.96 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 10

Based on this signing class, the Oklahoma secondary looks to be in good hands over the next several years. The Sooners began the month of June by landing a commitment from five-star cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr., and just a few weeks later, four-star safety Bode Sparrow hopped in the boat too. In total, nine of Oklahoma's 12 blue-chip recruits are on the defensive side of the ball, which has to make coach Brent Venables ecstatic.

Name Position Composite Star Rating Gabriel Osborne Jr. CB ★★★★★ Kaeden Penny OT ★★★★★ Seneca Driver TE ★★★★ Cooper Witten LB ★★★★ Bode Sparrow S ★★★★ Cooper Hackett OT ★★★★ Taven Epps LB ★★★★ Mikhail McCreary CB ★★★★ Keldrid Ben RB ★★★★ Jaylen Scott S ★★★★ Krew Jones Edge ★★★★ Elija Harmon DL ★★★★ Jamison Roberts QB ★★★★ Deven Robertson DL ★★★★ Isaac Coughran IOL ★★★ Mikyal Davis CB ★★★ Trenton Blaylock CB ★★★ Sione Felila DL ★★★ Samuel Nelson Edge ★★★ Greydon Howell WR ★★★ Luke Wilson OT ★★★ Tyson Ross IOL ★★★ Jakoby Dixon RB ★★★ Malahn Green WR ★★★ Jaxon Lawler IOL ★★★ Noah Smith QB Not Rated

4. Texas Longhorns

Top recruit: John Meredith III, CB

John Meredith III, CB Average rating: 90.68

90.68 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 10

Much like their arch rivals to the north, the Longhorns are loading up in the secondary. Texas already had a commitment from John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class, when it added a commitment from four-star prospect Brandon Sheppard on Wednesday. Sheppard is ranked as the No. 21 cornerback in this cycle, and he gives the Horns a total of four blue-chip corners in this class. Good luck trying to throw on this defense in the near future.

Name Position Star Rating John Meredith III CB ★★★★★ Easton Royal WR ★★★★★ Kasi Currie DL ★★★★ Cameron Hall Edge ★★★★ Karnell James CB ★★★★ Brock Williams TE ★★★★ Jabarrius Garror Edge ★★★★ Brian Swanson OT ★★★★ Briceson Thrower Jr. WR ★★★★ Brandon Sherrard CB ★★★★ Montre Jackson CB ★★★★ Derwin Fields Edge ★★★★ Junior Tu'upo S ★★★★ Keyon Hemphill-Woods IOL ★★★★ Jason Johnson DL ★★★★ Tyler Alexander DL ★★★ Noah Roberts RB ★★★ Lucas Rhoa OT ★★★ JT Geraci TE ★★★ Kyron Brown WR ★★★ Ty Knutson QB ★★★ Jackson Cook DL ★★★

3. Miami Hurricanes

Top recruit: Donte Wright, CB

Donte Wright, CB Average rating: 91.45

91.45 5-star commits: 4

4 4-star commits: 11

The Hurricanes continue the trend of landing elite cornerbacks at the top of the class, but Donte Wright has plenty of company in the five-star club. Mario Cristobal has already earned pledges from four five-star prospects, including Israel Abrams, the No. 2 quarterback in 2027. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins has compared Abrams to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and his commitment could signal that Miami is diverting from its usual strategy of pulling big-name quarterbacks out of the transfer portal.

2027 commits

Name Position Star Rating Donte Wright CB ★★★★★ Israel Abrams QB ★★★★★ Nick Lennear WR ★★★★★ Jaiden Bryant Edge ★★★★★ Aroson Randle Jr. LB ★★★★ Jatori Williams IOL ★★★★ Eli Woodard WR ★★★★ Ezekiel Ayangbile DL ★★★★ Sean Tatum OT ★★★★ Ai'King Hall CB ★★★★ Andre Hyppolite S ★★★★ Noah Glover LB ★★★★ Jaylyn Jones S ★★★★ Demarcus Deroche Edge ★★★★ Ty Keys RB ★★★★ Jayvon Dawson Edge ★★★ Sherrod Gourdine CB ★★★ Tyler Ford OT ★★★ DeMarco Jenkins DL ★★★ Josh Johnson DL ★★★

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Top recruit: Oluwasemilore Olubobola, OT

Oluwasemilore Olubobola, OT Average rating: 91.00

91.00 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 12

If football games are won in the trenches, then Notre Dame should be in good shape for quite a while. The top five commits in this class play along the lines of scrimmage. Five-star tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola gives Notre Dame a hulking presence on the offensive line, and five-star edge Abraham Sesay brings a pass-rushing threat to the defensive line. After landing the No. 5 class in 2026, Marcus Freeman might be able to top that in this cycle.

Name Position Star Rating Oluwasemilore Olubobola OT ★★★★★ Abraham Sesay Edge ★★★★★ Albert Simien OT ★★★★ David Folorunsho DL ★★★★ James Halter OT ★★★★ Xavier Hasan CB ★★★★ Aidan O'Neil Edge ★★★★ Ace Alston CB ★★★★ Zayden Gamble S ★★★★ Jackson Vaughn Edge ★★★★ Julius Jones WR ★★★★ Lathan Whisenton RB ★★★ Isaiah Rogers RB ★★★ Titus Hawk TE ★★★ Richie Flanigan DL ★★★ Wonderful Monds IV QB ★★★ Segun Alexander DL ★★★ Jackson Hill OT ★★★ John Gay S ★★★ Jackson Coleman WR ★★★ Sean Kraft WR ★★

1. Texas A&M Aggies

Top recruit: Mark Matthews, OT

Mark Matthews, OT Average rating: 91.12

91.12 5-star commits: 2

2 4-star commits: 14

Entering his third season at Texas A&M, Mike Elko is off to a blistering start on the recruiting trail. Mark Matthews, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 player overall, is the crown jewel. Matthews has already drawn a comparison to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs in his 247Sports Scouting report, and he's just one of many exciting prospects in this class for the Aggies. Toward the end of June, Texas A&M added an electric offensive playmaker in four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III.

Name Position Star Rating Mark Matthews OT ★★★★★ Zyron Forstall DL ★★★★★ Kamarui Dorsey S ★★★★ Raylaun Henry CB ★★★★ JayQuan Snell S ★★★★ Myels Smith DL ★★★★ Jaden Upshaw WR ★★★★ Kaden Henderson LB ★★★★ Eric McFarland III WR ★★★★ Frederick Ards Edge ★★★★ Kennedy Brown OT ★★★★ Kaeden Scott OT ★★★★ DeMarrion Johnson OT ★★★★ Kaden McCarty Edge ★★★★ Elijah Patmon DL ★★★★ Jayce Johnson QB ★★★★ Hakim Frampton ATH ★★★★ Damani Warren WR ★★★★ Aston Whiteside LB ★★★ Errol Kerns III S ★★★ Loia Valade S ★★★ Holden Niemi TE ★★★ Trey Haddad WR ★★★ Andres von der Meden WR ★★ Jamie Sidebottom K ★★