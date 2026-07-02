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Top 10 recruiting classes for 2027: Texas A&M, Notre Dame vying for No. 1 after flurry of June commitments

The Irish and Aggies are sitting pretty after a frantic June that saw many top prospects come off the board

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Following a flurry of commitments from elite prospects in June -- as well as the first day of July -- many of the Top247 recruits in the 2027 signing class have announced their college plans. With that, a number of teams have been making moves on the recruiting trail and in the 247Sports team rankings.

Coming off an 11-2 season in 2025, Mike Elko and Texas A&M have carried that momentum into recruiting the 2027 class. The Aggies have logged back-to-back 10th-ranked class, but they're on track to compete for the top class in this cycle.

Sticking in the SEC, a pair of first-year head coaches in Jon Sumrall (Florida) and Alex Golesh (Auburn), have been working hard to build a solid foundation. The Gators and Tigers each have top-10 classes as things stand today, and there's a chance for both to finish there with strong finishes in the fall.

In total, five of the top 10 classes reside in the SEC, and the only other conference with multiple classes in that range is the Big Ten. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame built the No. 5 haul in 2026, and the Irish are in good shape to build upon that in 2027.

Here are the top 10 recruiting classes for 2027 following a frenzy of high-profile commitments in June. 

10. Florida Gators

  • Top recruit: Maxwell Hiller, OT
  • Average rating: 88.96
  • 5-star commits: 1
  • 4-star commits: 9

Jon Sumrall has wasted no time laying the groundwork for his tenure with the Gators. Florida has done very well on the recruiting trail, and it has stacked some big wins outside of the state. That includes top commitment Maxwell Hiller, a 6-foot-5 and 300-pound offensive tackle who is a "pancake machine," according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks. If Sumrall and the Gators keep this up, they should finish well ahead of the No. 18 class they signed in 2026.

2027 commits

NamePositionStar Rating
Maxwell HillerOT★★★★★
Elias PearlWR★★★★
Cahron WheelerDL★★★★
Peyton MillerIOL★★★★
Elijah HutchesonOT★★★★
Tramond CollinsWR★★★★
Davin DavidsonQB★★★★
Amare NugentCB★★★★
Andrew BeardRB★★★★
Ja'Bios SmithLB★★★★
Stive-Bentley Keumajou YonduiDL★★★★
Tommy DouglasTE★★★★
Jackson BallingerTE★★★★
Kamarion JohnsonATH★★★★
Aamaury FountainCB★★★★
Zahmar TookesDL★★★★
Kailib DillardS★★★
Anthony JenningsWR★★★
De'Voun KendrickDL★★★
Ellis McGaskinLB★★★
Robert Geathers IIIS★★★
Cain Van NordenDL★★★
Aaron McWilliamsK★★★
Jaydee LaneK★★★

9. Auburn Tigers

  • Top recruit: Isaac McNeil, LB
  • Average rating: 88.80
  • 5-star commits: 0
  • 4-star commits: 10

As he tries to establish a new culture on The Plains, first-year coach Alex Golesh has been hard at work on the recruiting trail. Auburn is already up to 25 commits in the 2027 cycle, and there is plenty of quality within that quantity. On Wednesday, the Tigers landed a commitment from Birmingham defensive lineman Marquis Evans, a four-star prospect who was also weighing offers from Miami, Florida and Tennessee. Now the question is whether Auburn can keep this momentum rolling into the fall.

2027 commits 

NamePositionStar Rating
Isaac McNeilLB★★★★
Myson Johnson-CookRB★★★★
Chance GilbertS★★★★
Layton von BrandtOT★★★★
James Pace IIIEdge★★★★
Deshawn HallWR★★★★
Marquis EvansEdge★★★★
Donivan MooreDL★★★★
Reed RamsierIOL★★★★
Nate KambaDL★★★★
Aidyn WigginsCB★★★★
Kareem PalmerLB★★★★
Khamoni WilliamsRB★★★★
George Lamons Jr.TE★★★★
Brylan OduorWR★★★
Rion JacksonEdge★★★
Knyair CrumbS★★★
Cedrick SimmonsWR★★★
Nash Johnson IIICB★★★
Jaylon MooreIOL★★★
Rance BrownOT★★★
Nasir BanksS★★★
Gary Chatman Jr.QB★★★
Preston WilliamsS★★★
Noah AshS★★★

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Top recruit: Jalen Brewster, DL
  • Average rating: 88.79
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 8

Who says you can't dominate the transfer portal and high school recruiting? Texas Tech is trying to have it all as Joey McGuire puts together a formidable 2027 signing class. Several key pieces of this group, including four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, have been committed to the Red Raiders since last fall. A couple of the more recent additions were Gideon Cash and Joshua Banks, a pair of four-star cornerbacks who could become stalwarts in the Texas Tech secondary.

2027 commits 

NamePositionStar Rating
Jalen BrewsterDL★★★★★
Anthony SweeneyEdge★★★★★
Gideon GashCB★★★★
SaRod BakerRB★★★★
Jhadyn NelsonLB★★★★
Kavian BryantQB★★★★
Benny Easter Jr.WR★★★★
Joshua BanksCB★★★★
K'Adrian RedmondDL★★★★
Julian CaldwellWR★★★★
Kaston LewisS★★★★
Zayden SmithATH★★★
Hunter HaugWR★★★
Adeola WernerEdge★★★
Dontae PerkinsOT★★★
Khyren HaywoodDL★★★
Zarius MatavaoIOL★★★
Tedricc CalhounDL★★★
Jack GreaserDL★★★

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Top recruit: DJ Jacobs, Edge
  • Average rating: 91.11
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 10

The Buckeyes have never been short on players who can get after the quarterback, and that tradition will continue if this 2027 signing class is any indication. Three of the top seven commitments, including top-ranked commit DJ Jacobs, play the edge. That doesn't even count four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou either. It may not be long before that quartet is tormenting offensive linemen throughout the Big Ten.

2027 commits

NamePositionStar Rating
DJ JacobsEdge★★★★★
Jamier BrownWR★★★★★
Kellen WymerOT★★★★
Marcus FakatouOT★★★★
Caden MossDL★★★★
Wyatt SmithOT★★★★
Prince GoldsbyEdge★★★★
Mason WiltEdge★★★★
Quinton CypherOT★★★★
Jimmy KalisLB★★★★
Davis SeamanOT★★★★
Brady EdmundsQB★★★★
Deontay MaloneATH★★★★
Eli JohnsonS★★★
Jaden CareyCB★★★
Angelo SmithS★★★
Brody McNeelOT★★★
Jordan DonahooOT★★★

6. Oregon Ducks

  • Top recruit: Dakota Guerrant, WR
  • Average rating: 90.33
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 10

Dan Lanning is one of the best recruiters in college football, and when you combine that with the kind of resources available at Oregon, you get classes like this one. The Ducks already have a pair of five-star commitments in the boat with wide receiver Daktoa Guerrant and edge Rashad Streets at the top of the list. Both players are inside the top 30 overall in 2027, and Guerrant projects as a wideout who could make big-time plays on Sunday, according 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

2027 commits 

NamePositionStar Rating
Dakota GuerrantWR★★★★★
Rashad StreetsEdge★★★★★
Tae Walden Jr.CB★★★★
Semaj StanfordS★★★★
Hayden SteppCB★★★★
Will MenclQB★★★★
Toa SateleLB★★★★
Cameron PritchettEdge★★★★
Zane RoweDL★★★★
CaDarius McMillerRB★★★★
Josiah MoldenCB★★★★
Cameron WagnerOT★★★★
Gus CorsairIOL★★★★
Avery MichaelOT★★★★
Malakai TaufoouS★★★★
Brandon LockleyLB★★★★
Anthony Cartwright IIIATH★★★★
Achilles ReynaDL★★★★
Josh ChristensenEdge★★★★
Lex MailangiIOL★★★
Sam NgataLB★★★
George VanSandtTE★★★
Malachi GarlingtonTE★★★

5. Oklahoma Sooners

  • Top recruit: Gabriel Osborne Jr., CB
  • Average rating: 89.96
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 10

Based on this signing class, the Oklahoma secondary looks to be in good hands over the next several years. The Sooners began the month of June by landing a commitment from five-star cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr., and just a few weeks later, four-star safety Bode Sparrow hopped in the boat too. In total, nine of Oklahoma's 12 blue-chip recruits are on the defensive side of the ball, which has to make coach Brent Venables ecstatic.

2027 commits

NamePositionComposite Star Rating
Gabriel Osborne Jr.CB★★★★★
Kaeden PennyOT★★★★★
Seneca DriverTE★★★★
Cooper WittenLB★★★★
Bode SparrowS★★★★
Cooper HackettOT★★★★
Taven EppsLB★★★★
Mikhail McCrearyCB★★★★
Keldrid BenRB★★★★
Jaylen ScottS★★★★
Krew JonesEdge★★★★
Elija HarmonDL★★★★
Jamison RobertsQB★★★★
Deven RobertsonDL★★★★
Isaac CoughranIOL★★★
Mikyal DavisCB★★★
Trenton BlaylockCB★★★
Sione FelilaDL★★★
Samuel NelsonEdge★★★
Greydon HowellWR★★★
Luke WilsonOT★★★
Tyson RossIOL★★★
Jakoby DixonRB★★★
Malahn GreenWR★★★
Jaxon LawlerIOL★★★
Noah SmithQBNot Rated

4. Texas Longhorns

  • Top recruit: John Meredith III, CB
  • Average rating: 90.68
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 10

Much like their arch rivals to the north, the Longhorns are loading up in the secondary. Texas already had a commitment from John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class, when it added a commitment from four-star prospect Brandon Sheppard on Wednesday. Sheppard is ranked as the No. 21 cornerback in this cycle, and he gives the Horns a total of four blue-chip corners in this class. Good luck trying to throw on this defense in the near future.

NamePositionStar Rating
John Meredith IIICB★★★★★
Easton RoyalWR★★★★★
Kasi CurrieDL★★★★
Cameron HallEdge★★★★
Karnell JamesCB★★★★
Brock WilliamsTE★★★★
Jabarrius GarrorEdge★★★★
Brian SwansonOT★★★★
Briceson Thrower Jr.WR★★★★
Brandon SherrardCB★★★★
Montre JacksonCB★★★★
Derwin FieldsEdge★★★★
Junior Tu'upoS★★★★
Keyon Hemphill-WoodsIOL★★★★
Jason JohnsonDL★★★★
Tyler AlexanderDL★★★
Noah RobertsRB★★★
Lucas RhoaOT★★★
JT GeraciTE★★★
Kyron BrownWR★★★
Ty KnutsonQB★★★
Jackson CookDL★★★

3. Miami Hurricanes

  • Top recruit: Donte Wright, CB
  • Average rating: 91.45
  • 5-star commits: 4
  • 4-star commits: 11

The Hurricanes continue the trend of landing elite cornerbacks at the top of the class, but Donte Wright has plenty of company in the five-star club. Mario Cristobal has already earned pledges from four five-star prospects, including Israel Abrams, the No. 2 quarterback in 2027. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins has compared Abrams to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and his commitment could signal that Miami is diverting from its usual strategy of pulling big-name quarterbacks out of the transfer portal.

2027 commits 

NamePositionStar Rating
Donte WrightCB★★★★★
Israel AbramsQB★★★★★
Nick LennearWR★★★★★
Jaiden BryantEdge★★★★★
Aroson Randle Jr.LB★★★★
Jatori WilliamsIOL★★★★
Eli WoodardWR★★★★
Ezekiel AyangbileDL★★★★
Sean TatumOT★★★★
Ai'King HallCB★★★★
Andre HyppoliteS★★★★
Noah GloverLB★★★★
Jaylyn JonesS★★★★
Demarcus DerocheEdge★★★★
Ty KeysRB★★★★
Jayvon DawsonEdge★★★
Sherrod GourdineCB★★★
Tyler FordOT★★★
DeMarco JenkinsDL★★★
Josh JohnsonDL★★★

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Top recruit: Oluwasemilore Olubobola, OT
  • Average rating: 91.00
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 12

If football games are won in the trenches, then Notre Dame should be in good shape for quite a while. The top five commits in this class play along the lines of scrimmage. Five-star tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola gives Notre Dame a hulking presence on the offensive line, and five-star edge Abraham Sesay brings a pass-rushing threat to the defensive line. After landing the No. 5 class in 2026, Marcus Freeman might be able to top that in this cycle.

2027 commits

NamePositionStar Rating
Oluwasemilore OlubobolaOT★★★★★
Abraham SesayEdge★★★★★
Albert SimienOT★★★★
David FolorunshoDL★★★★
James HalterOT★★★★
Xavier HasanCB★★★★
Aidan O'NeilEdge★★★★
Ace AlstonCB★★★★
Zayden GambleS★★★★
Jackson VaughnEdge★★★★
Julius JonesWR★★★★
Lathan WhisentonRB★★★
Isaiah RogersRB★★★
Titus HawkTE★★★
Richie FlaniganDL★★★
Wonderful Monds IVQB★★★
Segun AlexanderDL★★★
Jackson HillOT★★★
John GayS★★★
Jackson ColemanWR★★★
Sean KraftWR★★

1. Texas A&M Aggies

  • Top recruit: Mark Matthews, OT
  • Average rating: 91.12
  • 5-star commits: 2
  • 4-star commits: 14

Entering his third season at Texas A&M, Mike Elko is off to a blistering start on the recruiting trail. Mark Matthews, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 player overall, is the crown jewel. Matthews has already drawn a comparison to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs in his 247Sports Scouting report, and he's just one of many exciting prospects in this class for the Aggies. Toward the end of June, Texas A&M added an electric offensive playmaker in four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III.

2027 commits

NamePositionStar Rating
Mark MatthewsOT★★★★★
Zyron ForstallDL★★★★★
Kamarui DorseyS★★★★
Raylaun HenryCB★★★★
JayQuan SnellS★★★★
Myels SmithDL★★★★
Jaden UpshawWR★★★★
Kaden HendersonLB★★★★
Eric McFarland IIIWR★★★★
Frederick ArdsEdge★★★★
Kennedy BrownOT★★★★
Kaeden ScottOT★★★★
DeMarrion JohnsonOT★★★★
Kaden McCartyEdge★★★★
Elijah PatmonDL★★★★
Jayce JohnsonQB★★★★
Hakim FramptonATH★★★★
Damani WarrenWR★★★★
Aston WhitesideLB★★★
Errol Kerns IIIS★★★
Loia ValadeS★★★
Holden NiemiTE★★★
Trey HaddadWR★★★
Andres von der MedenWR★★
Jamie SidebottomK★★
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