Top Alabama running backs suspended for first half of season-opening game vs. Duke, a report says

No. 2 Alabama will play Duke on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, but its top two running backs won't be seen until a little later into the evening. Junior running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson will be serving suspensions for the first half against the Blue Devils after missing a team function, according to 247Sports.

Harris is a former five-star prospect and was the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2017. He rushed for 783 yards and four touchdowns a year ago, but was consistently fighting for carries behind former Crimson Tide running backs Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs. His best game came against Arkansas State in Week 2, when he rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown. He played a big part in Alabama's comeback victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship after the 2017 season, rushing for 64 yards on six carries -- all in the second half.

With the top two backs from last season gone, Harris is scheduled to get his first shot at No. 1 running back carries in 2019. As of Monday, he was listed as having 80-1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019 by Westgate -- the same odds as teammate and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Robinson had 272 yards and two touchdowns as a reserve last year, and165 yards and two more touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder had earned the praise from Saban this summer after patiently awaiting his turn in the Crimson Tide running back rotation.

The news comes just a few weeks after Trey Sanders, a five-star running back in the class of 2019, broke his foot, leaving him out indefinitely. Expect redshirt freshman Jerome Ford, true freshman Keilan Robinson and redshirt sophomore Chadarius Townsend to get the bulk of carries in the first half.

The Crimson Tide and Blue Devils will tee it up Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.