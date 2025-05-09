It's a transitional season for college football, with last year's top 10 2024 Heisman Trophy vote-getters off to the NFL. But all the departures open the door for a new generation of stars to put their stamps on the sport.

Some of those players boast some of the most famous names in football, like Arch Manning or Garrett Nussmeier. Others are big-time underclassmen just waiting in line for the NFL Draft, like Jeremiah Smith, Bryce Underwood and Ryan Williams. Perhaps the most interesting are the grouping of voluntary returners hoping to go out on top, including Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar and Carson Beck.

Using Brandon Marcello's post-spring top 25, we went through and identified the most likely Heisman Trophy candidate for every team in the top 25. Naturally, 16 of the selections are quarterbacks, which is typical for an award that has gone to a signal-caller in seven of the past nine seasons. However, Colorado's Travis Hunter proved that you can buck the trend with the perfect case.

There are few overwhelming favorites for the Heisman at this point, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Sportsbook. Nussmeier and Manning are tied with +800 odds for the best in the country, with Cade Klubnik (+900) the only other player under 10-to-1. With so much value on the board, here is one player from each top 25 team that could emerge as a Heisman contender.

1. Ohio State: WR Jeremiah Smith

Odds: +1200

Smith is the presumptive best player in college football after exploding for 381 yards and five touchdowns in the College Football Playoff. His workload should only increase in 2025 as the Buckeyes replace numerous key pieces. Quarterback Will Howard, 1,000-yard running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and 1,000-yard receiver Emeka Egbuka are all gone. Would surprise anyone if Smith manages to push towards the 1,800-yard or 20-touchdown plateaus as an undisputed centerpiece of the offense?

2. Texas: QB Arch Manning

Odds: +800

If there's a spot that's even easier than Ohio State, it's Texas. Frankly, it doesn't really matter how good any other Longhorn is in 2025, Manning will be the name that carries. In two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns. He also brings a running component to the offense that the Longhorns have lacked since Sam Ehlinger left campus. If Texas can put together an SEC championship season, Manning could become Heisman the favorite.

3. Penn State: QB Drew Allar

Odds: +1600

The Nittany Lions' elite running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen will eat up each other's Heisman attention. That leaves Allar as the face of the passing game heading into a pivotal 2025. He improved dramatically from 6.8 to 8.4 yards per attempt under first-year coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and can cement himself as a first round draft pick with another strong campaign. The addition of Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena could be a game-changing swing for the Nittany Lions.

4. Clemson: QB Cade Klubnik

Odds: +900

After some early growing pains Klubnik emerged as an elite college football quarterback during his junior year. Against Texas's highly-ranked secondary, Klubnik exploded for 336 yards and three touchdowns to lead an impressive upset attempt. With the emergence of receivers T.J. Moore, Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco, the Tigers are finally inching back towards a championship-caliber offense. Klubnik is the face.

Odds: N/A

Realistically, Georgia probably doesn't have a serious Heisman contender, but Allen will have a serious case for being one of the best defenders in college football. The junior totaled 117 tackles with six for loss in his first two seasons in Athens and should take on an even bigger role after Jalon Walker's departure. If Georgia's defense gets back to all-world caliber, Allen will be a huge part.

Odds: +40000

Hughes put up absurd numbers in his first two seasons at Tulane. Now Oregon will turn him into a megastar. The junior rushed for an obscene 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns over the past two seasons on 5.3 yards per carry. He even hit 128 yards against Kansas State and 71 yards against Oklahoma despite playing behind overmatched lines. He could emerge as the nation's top running back.

Odds: +5000

Despite being slowed by injury issues, Love emerged as a serious force during the Irish's run to the national championship game. He broke off a 98-yard run against Indiana to close the door and managed to keep the ball moving in a comeback against Penn State. In 2025, Love should be on the shortlist of top running backs in the country on a team with serious national championship expectations.

8. LSU: QB Garrett Nussmeier

Odds: +800

No need to overthink it, Nussmeier is the face of LSU's offense. The senior threw for more than 4,000 yards and posted a top-10 national QBR during a breakout season. Now, Nussmeier's next task comes down to cleaning up his game. He threw 12 interceptions, five of which came during a two-game stretch against Texas A&M and Alabama. If LSU's running game can give him some help, Nussmeier can be the nation's best quarterback.

9. Alabama: WR Ryan Williams

Odds: +4000

Williams became a star after his dramatic 75-yard touchdown catch to upset Georgia in September, which was only the precursor to a legendary freshman season. He exploded for 865 yards and eight touchdowns and could take another step forward with more consistent quarterback play.

Odds: +1600

Lagway was 247Sports' No. 1 quarterback in the nation coming out of high school and he backed up that billing with some incredible flashes as a freshman. He threw six touchdowns during a four-game winning streak to end the year that included upsets over Ole Miss and LSU. With another offseason of growth, Lagway should take his rightful place among the best in the country.

11. Miami: QB Carson Beck

Odds: +2500

It's confusing that Beck has been erased from the top quarterback conversation. His Georgia team led the nation in drops and only one of his targets was picked higher than the seventh round. When he went out, Notre Dame suffocated the Bulldogs' offense in the playoff. This is a quarterback with 7,500 yards and 50 touchdowns to his name over the past two years playing in a quarterback-friendly situation. He probably won't hit Cam Ward numbers, but don't be surprised if he comes close.

Odds: +40000

Altmyer is on track to be one of the great quarterbacks in Illinois history. The senior is less than 3,000 yards away from breaking into the program's all-time top five in passing yards despite playing his first two years at Ole Miss. Altmyer's production needs to take a big leap for him to get into the Heisman conversation, but Illinois is a sneaky CFP pick.

13. Kansas State: QB Avery Johnson

Odds: +6500

The Wildcats took a big swing by handing the program's keys to the second-year Johnson, but he showed flashes of brilliance in his first year as a starter. Johnson stands as one of the top dual-threat prospects in the country and has the tools to push towards the 3,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard rushing marks for a serious national contender. Kansas State has prioritized upgrading his receiving weapons, which could help him take the next step.

Odds: N/A

Here's the dirty little secret about BYU: Its best offensive player barely got to play last season. While quarterback Jake Retzlaff is the most high-profile name on the offense, Martin has serious ability when healthy. In his final seven games, Martin averaged 5.4 yards per carry and cleared 75 yards five times despite getting barely 15 carries per game. If he's fully healthy, Martin is poised to clear the 1,000-yard mark and contend with the top running backs in the Big 12.

Odds: +25000

The Frogs' offense got a little too pass-happy at times, but with a talent like Hoover, it's easy to understand why. The junior threw for just under 4,000 yards on 8.4 yards per attempt to transform TCU back into a Big 12 contender. If he can cut down on his 20 turnovers in the past two years, he will sit among the most productive quarterbacks in America .

16. Michigan: QB Bryce Underwood

Odds: +5000

The highest-rated offensive recruit in program history and is tasked with saving the Michigan offense after a truly miserable season. The No. 1 recruit earned a comparison to Vince Young from 247Sports evaluators with a 6-foot-4 frame and solid running ability. Underwood might not start Week 1, but he'll be the catalyst if Michigan vaults itself back into the national conversation.

Odds: +3100

With Cameron Skattebo off to the NFL, all eyes turn to Leavitt to keep Arizona State in the national conversation. Leavitt impressed with his dual-threat skills and ability to keep plays alive during a run to the CFP and enters 2025 as the presumptive top quarterback in the Big 12. Should ASU remain in the conference title conversation, Leavitt will get the lion's share of the credit.

18. Oklahoma: QB John Mateer

Odds: +2500

If Oklahoma bounces back in 2025, the case for Mateer is absurdly easy. The Wazzu transfer reached nearly 4,000 yards of total offense and 44 touchdowns in Pullman last year. He's joining an Oklahoma offense that ranked among the worst in the entire nation, with a coaching staff that desperately needs him to perform. If Mateer can put up comparable numbers while saving the Sooners, he should easily earn a trip to New York.

Odds: +20000

Becht benefited tremendously from a stacked receiver crew over the past two seasons, but the Cyclones' 2025 campaign will hinge on his skills. The junior threw for more than 6,600 yards and 48 touchdowns after taking the reins and will give himself a serious chance to contend with Brock Purdy's legendary records if his career stays on this trajectory.

20. Tennessee: QB Joey Aguilar

Odds: +4500

The Heisman is a story award, and few teams are more desperate for a story than Tennessee. The Volunteers parted ways with quarterback Nico Iamaleava after a dramatic spring, and essentially completed a trade with UCLA for ex-App State quarterback Joey Aguilar. The senior threw for nearly 7,000 yards and more than 50 touchdowns over the past two seasons. If he can put together a strong year -- and cut down on his 24 interceptions in two seasons -- the nation will quickly fall in love with Aguilar.

Odds: N/A

Texas Tech is historically an offense-driven program, but there was little question of who the most dynamic player on the roster was last season. Rodriguez exploded for 127 tackles, 11 for loss and five sacks in a sensational season and now returns as one of the nation's best linebackers. While the offense will be good, Texas Tech's playoff case will center its defense. Don't be surprised if Shiel Wood's unit becomes one of the Big 12's best.

22. South Carolina: QB LaNorris Sellers

Odds: +1600

In the month of November, there might not have been a better quarterback in the country than Sellers. The then-redshirt freshman averaged 261 yards passing and 81 yards rushing per game during a five-game winning streak to end the regular season. He is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Odds: N/A

Brown was the best freshman running back in the country last season, and should emerge as one of the best in the ACC as a sophomore. The Florida native rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry, including four 100-yard performances. With skills as a rusher and receiver, the upside is high.

24. SMU: QB Kevin Jennings

Odds: +3300

Jennings had the worst game of his life in the CFP, but don't underestimate him. The Dallas native elevated SMU to a contender with his dynamic dual-threat ability last year. He completed 65% of his passes and scored 28 total touchdowns after taking over the starting job.

Odds: +25000

Coleman came to Auburn with massive expectations. Despite the Tigers' struggles under Hugh Freeze, he finally flashed his five-star potential in the final snaps of the season. In his final three games, Coleman caught 22 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns as Auburn went 2-1. The run included a dominant performance in a four-overtime upset of Texas A&M. If the Tigers can settle the quarterback position, Coleman could be a truly special receiver.