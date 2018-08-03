Top returning Louisville WR Jaylen Smith undergoes emergency appendectomy
Smith was Louisville's leading receiver in 2017
Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith underwent an emergency appendectomy on Friday morning, according to a statement from the school.
"We were fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery," said Louisville coach Bobby Petrino. "Jaylen is doing well, and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible."
Smith, a senior, led the Cardinals in receiving last season. He appeared in 10 games, catching 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to the ACC's preseason All-ACC team last month.
There's no timetable for his return to the field at this time. Louisville opens its season against Alabama on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Florida.
