The transfer portal has become college football's Wild West, and the 2026 cycle might be one of the most chaotic yet with more than a dozen FBS programs navigating coaching changes.

Quarterbacks with Sunday upside, blue-chip skill talent still searching for the right fit and former five-stars stuck in sputtering offenses are among the options for all suitors. Though the transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2 of 2026, we expect hundreds of players to announce their intent to enter well ahead of that. The first wave likely hits the week following Thanksgiving, which is when the regular season ends.

Whether it's frustration, opportunity, coaching turnover or a shot at the College Football Playoff driving the decision, these are the names capable of causing disruption the moment they hit the open market. Here are the 10 players who could break the portal wide open.

LaNorris Sellers SC • QB • #16 6-3, 240 PASS YDS 1,536 PASS TD 7 INT 5 RUSH YDS 158 RUSH TD 3 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (c/o 2023) View Profile

After leading South Carolina to just shy of double-digit victories a year ago, Sellers and the Gamecocks have struggled to recreate any semblance of that success this season, consistently underwhelming with one of the game's most dynamic prospects operating under center.

An NFL Draft preseason darling, it's becoming more likely that the second-year starter could opt to return for another year of development as he continues to refine his consistency as a passer and decision-maker in the pocket.

Possessing all the physical traits and intangibles that suggest the makings of a franchise quarterback, Sellers will more than likely have to consider a change of scenery as he enters a make-or-break year aiming to rejuvenate his once-irrefutable appeal as a Sunday prospect.

Drew Mestemaker NTEXAS • QB • #17 6-4, 211 PASS YDS 2,702 PASS TD 21 INT 4 247Sports Recruiting Profile: Unranked (c/o 2024) View Profile

One of college football's most celebrated underdog stories, Mestemaker has quickly emerged as one of the nation's most prolific passers under coach Eric Morris, who also groomed Cameron Ward back in the day at Incarnate Word. Beyond the feel-good nature of Mestemaker's rise, it's not unreasonable to view the former walk-on turned first-time starter among the country's most promising up-and-coming quarterback prospects.

At 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, the redshirt freshman checks every physical box for early-round NFL Draft consideration -- pairing raw arm talent with elite-level production that's almost unthinkable for a player who never started a single game at quarterback in high school. With a blossoming skill set and full year of starting experience, we expect Mestemaker to explore the Power Four in search of a bigger stage to showcase his talent. If Morris is bound for a bigger job, that could be a nice package deal.

CJ Bailey NCST • QB • #11 6-6, 210 PASS YDS 2,411 PASS TD 19 INT 7 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (c/o 2024) View Profile

Entering college, Bailey's claim to fame was being Jeremiah Smith's high school quarterback at Chaminade-Madonna in South Florida. Bailey is now in a position to be a wanted man in a few weeks time. After breaking out for Dave Doeren's program as a true freshman last season, Bailey has continued to flash high-level ability at the quarterback position, most recently leading NC State to an upset win over previously unbeaten Georgia Tech.

Now a second-year starter with 18 career starts, Bailey's blend of creativity, improvisational skill and natural playmaking instincts make him among the country's more intriguing underclassman signal-callers. Combine that with his steady progression as a passer and it's easy to see why outside interest could start to build around the Wolfpack's sophomore quarterback.

From backup to starter: Kenny Minchey | QB, Notre Dame

A redshirt sophomore, Minchey is an obvious name to watch after failing to secure the starting job in South Bend. He battled highly touted redshirt freshman CJ Carr through the spring and fall but couldn't overtake him on the depth chart.

A former four-star recruit from Hendersonville, Tennessee, Minchey has attempted just 15 passes into his third season with the Fighting Irish. Though his on-field experience is limited, his arm talent and pedigree should draw attention in the transfer market.

Don't be surprised if the Tennessee native garners interest similar to former Notre Dame backup Steve Angeli, who transferred to Syracuse after three seasons with the Irish. Coming out of high school, I compared Minchey to former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger as a slightly-undersized passer with good athleticism, terrific pocket instincts and a quick release.

Brusing back entering contract year: Jadan Baugh | RB, Florida

Jadan Baugh FLA • RB • #13 6-1, 231 RUSH 149 RUSH YDS 747 RUSH TD 5 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (c/o 2024) View Profile

A true sophomore, Baugh has quickly become a fixture in Florida's backfield alongside quarterback DJ Lagway, averaging 5 yards per carry in each of his first two seasons in Gainesville. Best described as an instinctive bruiser with three-down capability, Baugh's physical running style has proven to be tailor-made for the SEC.

With Billy Napier's departure and three starters along expected to move on along the offensive line, don't be surprised if Baugh becomes one of the country's most coveted tailbacks -- offering impact-ready production and proven starting experience for any College Football Playoff contender in search of an every-down back.

Fresh start needed: Darius Taylor | RB, Minnesota

Darius Taylor MINN • RB • #1 6-0, 215 RUSH 80 RUSH YDS 354 RUSH TD 1 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Hampered by a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2 against Northwestern State, Taylor's lack of consistent availability this season has been an unfortunate setback for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers as they look to finish the year with some late momentum.

Coming off two highly productive seasons in Minnesota's backfield (799 yards in 2023 and 986 in 2024), the Detroit native should be another talented and experienced tailback that contenders monitor as the transfer portal approaches.

Although it may not be in Fleck's best interest to part ways with Taylor, his inconsistent availability raises a fair question about whether he's worth the Gophers' continued financial investment.

Highly-paid regardless, needs a QB: Cam Coleman | WR, Auburn

Cam Coleman AUBURN • WR • #8 6-3, 201 REC 47 REC YDS 617 REC TD 4 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (c/o 2024) View Profile

Although the production has yet to meet the sky-high expectations that have surrounded the former five-star pass catcher, there's been enough evidence in two years on the Plains to suggest that Coleman can develop into one of the nation's most dynamic receivers.

Currently in the midst of a coaching change (and a failed quarterback experiment for the second consecutive year), it's understandable that a talent like Coleman would be frustrated with his lack of production since enrolling at Auburn.

Despite being compensated as one of the country's top wideouts, it appears that Coleman is staring down the barrel of a critical career decision as he becomes NFL Draft eligible after next season.

Time for a reset? Nyck Harbor | WR, South Carolina

Nyck Harbor SC • WR • #8 6-5, 235 REC 21 REC YDS 401 REC TD 4 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (c/o 2023) View Profile

The Nyck Harbor experience has been nothing short of a roller coaster in Columbia, as the former five-star has yet to find his footing developing as a receiver at the collegiate level.

An Olympic-level talent with elite size and vertical speed, Harbor's lack of natural pass-catching ability and his rawness as a route runner have hindered his expected emergence playing alongside Sellers.

Although the fault might not fall squarely on Shane Beamer and company, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Washington, D.C., native decided to explore his options in hopes of finding a suitor that can maximize his rare talent and provide more consistent opportunities in the passing game.

Prize of the portal? Jordan Seaton | OT, Colorado

After coming off a 9-4 season spearheaded by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes have struggled to keep pace with that recent success, falling to 3-7 after a tough loss to West Virginia this past Saturday.

A former five-star and the No. 1 prospect at his position just two years ago, Seaton's sheer talent combined with his experience at arguably the most competitive and sought-after spot in the transfer portal would make him one of the most desirable prospects to ever hit the open market.

With murmurs surrounding Deion Sanders' coaching availability beyond this season, expect a number of potential suitors to try to lure one of the country's most skilled offensive linemen out of Boulder.

Teams will be calling: Luke Reynolds | TE, Penn State

Luke Reynolds PSU • TE • #85 6-4, 250 REC 22 REC YDS 218 247Sports Recruiting Profile: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (c/o 2024) View Profile

Believed to be following in the footsteps of former All-American Tyler Warren, the expectations for Reynolds were understandably high entering his second year in a Penn State uniform after showing flashes of high-level play as a freshman.

A former five-star from Massachusetts, Reynolds -- along with many others in the Blue and White -- failed to meet individual on-field expectations this year as Penn State's season quickly imploded following three consecutive losses and the abrupt firing of coach James Franklin.

Considering the current uncertainty around the program, most notably at play-caller and quarterback, expect Reynolds' phone to be ringing off the hook. Tight end is a popular upgrade spot for top spending programs -- last year's Nos. 1 and 2-ranked portal tight ends were signed by Ohio State and Ole Miss, respectively.