Evaluating quarterbacks from the transfer portal is not an exact science, aside from the obvious difference-makers who are paid like franchise players. It's a high-value position every cycle, with signings determined by scheme fit and upside, and potentially limited film to maneuver before deciding on a pursuit plan.

The top 100 transfers for the 2026 portal cycle are well documented, but what about the players this offseason who will undoubtedly have a say in determining their respective conference championship races and the College Football Playoff picture?

For this exercise, we've picked seven signal callers aligned to start within the Power Four ranks we expect to be impactful. All of these quarterbacks were rated as three-star transfers or lower by 247Sports this cycle.

Katin Houser, Illinois

Houser originally signed with Michigan State as part of the Spartans' 2022 class and played two seasons before finding his footing as a starter at East Carolina the last two years. With John David Baker calling the shots offensively, ECU's vertical passing game soared under Houser's direction, leading to his OC returning to Ole Miss as the Rebels' new play-caller.

In 2024, Houser played the entire season with a fractured throwing wrist suffered during fall camp. Fully healthy last season, Houser finished with a career-best 3,300 yards and 19 scores, while enhancing his completion rate and quarterback rating. Houser, who replaces Luke Altmyer at Illinois, impressed coaches during the spring with his quick release and anticipatory throws. Both are needed in Barry Lunney's system.

Completions Attempts % Yards TD INT Rating 2024 149 245 60.8 2,006 18 11 144.9 2025 269 408 65.9 3,300 19 6 146.3

Aaron Philo, Florida

The former backup to Haynes King at Georgia Tech reunites with Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, arguably Jon Sumrall's most important staff addition ahead of his first campaign with the Gators. Philo made the most of his only start at Georgia Tech last season, with King nursing an injury after throwing for 373 yards and a score against Gardner-Webb.

He's an ideal fit in Faulkner's structured system that also involves out-of-pocket movement from its quarterback. Florida did not name a starter after spring camp; however, following a competitive battle between Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., Philo received much of the first-team reps over 15 total practices, but it was Jones who turned heads during the final spring scrimmage with a better performance. This is a competition we expect to spill into fall camp before Faulkner likely rolls with the player he knows best.

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Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

The odd man out within a stacked quarterback room at Ohio State featuring reigning Heisman finalist Julian Sayin and rising star Tavien St. Clair as a former five-star signee, Kienholz spent three seasons with the Buckeyes after committing as a multi-sport, four-star talent out of South Dakota. Given Ryan Day's eye for talent at the position, Kienholz's best appears to be ahead of him. Jeff Brohm expects him to be a difference-maker this season for a team with ACC title aspirations. Kienholz is better on the run than Louisville's previous transfer starter, Miller Moss, and the offensive staff is working to include more quarterback-run designs for their newest addition.

Jaden Craig, TCU

From the Ivy League to the Big 12, Harvard's all-time leading passer jumped at the opportunity to transition from FCS to FBS this offseason. Multi-year starter Josh Hoover left the Horned Frogs for Indiana, leaving a roster hole that needed to be filled for Sonny Dykes and his new-look offense. Craig brings two years of starting experience to TCU after going 19-5 as a starter for the Crimson with 6,074 yards and 52 touchdowns -- both school records.

Cutter Boley, Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham loves vertical concepts on offense, and this 6-foot-5, 220-pound addition from the SEC checks every box for the Sun Devils from a high-ceiling perspective. The former four-star signee at Kentucky made throws on film that simply aren't teachable, but need to be refined for maximum production.

His raw arm talent is part of what made Boley so attractive to Arizona State's staff as they looked for a replacement for Sam Leavitt, the top-rated transfer this cycle who signed with LSU. Boley started 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season behind an offensive line that rarely gave him a clean pocket. Dillingham's system has always been quarterback-friendly, and this feels like an ideal match for both parties, especially since it's not going to be a one-year rental and there's time to develop for everyone involved.

Ashton Daniels, Florida State

With Power Four stops at Stanford and Auburn with 23 career starts in 37 games, Daniels is a veteran under center. That matters for a Florida State team that has struggled to stabilize the position since Jordan Travis. Mike Norvell gets a quarterback who's already seen different systems, defenses and game situations. Mobility will be key in Norvell's scheme, which has historically worked best with quarterbacks who can extend plays and stress defenses. In 2024 at Stanford, Daniels rushed for 669 yards and three touchdowns. Norvell is taking over offensive coordinator duties this fall following Gus Malzahn's retirement this offseason. The Seminoles are essentially rebooting offensively, and Daniels' adaptability -- having played in multiple systems -- makes him a logical bridge quarterback for that transition.

Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech

Brent Key plucked Fernando Mendoza's younger brother from the portal after Indiana's national championship run and is giving him the keys to a new offense of sorts for the Yellow Jackets. Following the departure of Haynes King and Buster Faulkner as Georgia Tech's hotshot QB-OC combo, the program will maintain its physical, downhill approach under George Godsey, while incorporating more downfield opportunities for its transfer signee. Mendoza completed 12 of 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown in the spring game to solidify his footing in Atlanta as QB1.