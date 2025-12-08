The next era of the college football transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2, but make no mistake -- the 2026 cycle is already underway. Behind the scenes, portal boards have been set for months. Agents are working phones. Players are making quiet decisions. As one source put it, "Deals are being struck."

December may be quiet on the traditional recruiting calendar, but the portal never really sleeps anymore. A new 15-day winter window (Jan. 2–16), the elimination of the spring window and revised rules tied to coaching changes were all designed to bring order to the chaos. Instead, they've only shifted when the chaos hits.

The money has only intensified it. Power programs are now operating in a world of revenue sharing and a soft NIL cap that many schools are already pushing past. Roster budgets are shooting north of $25 million for the deepest-pocketed schools and player contracts are going beyond $4 million for top QBs and getting into the twos and threes for the elite prospects at other pillar positions.

As always, the quarterback market will define the cycle. Miami, Texas Tech, Indiana, LSU and Florida State are all expected to be active. Oregon, Auburn and Clemson could join them depending on draft decisions and internal evaluations. And that's just the top of the board.

The list of names being tracked behind the scenes stretches from established Power Four starters to high-end Group of Five risers and even FCS standouts drawing national interest. Some will stay. Some will go. A few will reshape the sport overnight.

From unexpected departures to seven-figure bidding wars to coaching changes that flip rosters in a weekend, this cycle is setting up to be one of the most volatile yet. Our transfer portal live updates will track the biggest updates in real time, while the 247Sports links below are your one-stop shop for player-by-player additions and real-time updates on class and player rankings.

Texas RB C.J. Baxter to enter portal (12/8)

Texas redshirt sophomore running back CJ Baxter will enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to Horns247.

Coming out of Florida in the class of 2023, Baxter was a can't-miss prospect, ranking as the nation's No. 1 running back recruit, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder appeared primed to follow in the footsteps of Longhorn legend Bijan Robinson, earning the starting running back job as a true freshman. Baxter struggled with injuries during an up-and-down freshman campaign (659 yards), though, then suffered an awful knee injury in 2024 fall camp and did not look like himself upon his 2025 return (196 yards on 54 attempts). He has two years to play two.