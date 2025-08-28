Imagn Images

With almost every quarterback battle settled ahead of Week 1 of the college football regular season, transfers are once again at the depth chart forefront for most teams in the Power Four.

At least 62.7% of Week 1 starters for Power Four programs will be players who transferred at one point in their career. 

Ahead of the 2025 season, here's a breakdown of the quarterback situations at the 67 Power Four programs:

Team Starting QBTransfer

Boston College

Dylan Lonergan

Yes

California

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

No

Clemson

Cade Klubnik

No

Duke

Darian Mensah

Yes

Florida State

Thomas Castellanos

Yes

Georgia Tech

Haynes King

Yes

Louisville

Miller Moss

Yes

Miami

Carson Beck

Yes

NC State

CJ Bailey

No

North Carolina

Gio Lopez

Yes

Pittsburgh

Eli Holstein

Yes

SMU

Kevin Jennings

No

Syracuse

Steve Angeli

Yes

Virginia

Chandler Morris

Yes

Virginia Tech

Kyron Drones

No

Wake Forest

Robby Ashford

Yes

Stanford

Ben Gulbranson

Yes

Iowa State

Rocco Becht

No

Kansas

Jalon Daniels

No

Arizona State

Sam Leavitt

Yes

Arizona

Noah Fifita

No

BYU

Bear Bachmeier

Yes

Baylor

Sawyer Robertson

Yes

Cincinnati

Brendan Sorsby

Yes

Colorado

Kaidon Salter

Yes

Houston

Conner Weigman

Yes

Oklahoma State

Hauss Hejny

Yes

TCU

Josh Hoover

No

Texas Tech

Behren Morton

No

UCF

Cam Fancher

Yes

Utah

Devon Dampier

Yes

West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol/Jaylen Henderson

TBD

Kansas State

Avery Johnson

No

Illinois

Luke Altmyer

Yes

Indiana

Fernando Mendoza

Yes

Iowa

Mark Gronkowski

Yes

Maryland

Malik Washington/Justyn Martin

TBD

Michigan State

Aidan Chiles

Yes

Michigan

Bryce Underwood

No

Minnesota

Drake Lindsey

No

Nebraska

Dylan Raiola

No

Northwestern

Preston Stone

Yes

Ohio State

Julian Sayin

Yes

Oregon

Dante Moore

Yes

Penn State

Drew Allar

No

Purdue

Ryan Browne

Yes

Rutgers

Athan Kaliakmanis

Yes

UCLA

Nico Iamaleava

Yes

USC

Jayden Maiava

Yes

Washington

Demond Williams

Yes

Wisconsin

Billy Edwards

Yes

Alabama

Ty Simpson

No

Arkansas

Taylen Green

Yes

Auburn

Jackson Arnold

Yes

Florida

DJ Lagway

No

Georgia

Gunner Stockton

No

Kentucky

Zach Calzada

Yes

LSU

Garrett Nussmeier

No

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen

Yes

Missouri

Beau Pribula

Yes

Oklahoma

John Mateer

Yes

Ole Miss

Austin Simmons

No

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers

No

Tennessee

Joey Aguilar

Yes

Texas A&M

Marcel Reed

No

Texas

Arch Manning

No

Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia

Yes

Despite super seniors transitioning out of college football as COVID eligibility years phase out, the number of transfer quarterbacks has remained steady from 2024 to this season.

Forty-two Week 1 starters last season were transfers. This year, there are once again 42 with the possibility of it climbing to 43 or 44 depending on what happens at Maryland and West Virginia; it's fair to say the transfers competing are less likely to start in both situations. 

Of those 42 transfers, 26 of them are new arrivals on campus, while 12 others are second-year starters. In four cases, like Demond Williams at Washington, a transfer sat for a season and earned the job the next year.

Here's a breakdown of transfer starting quarterbacks by Power Four conference, both with 2025 transfers and with quarterbacks who have transferred at any point in their career:

New transfer starting QBs by conference

ACC: 10 of 17
Big 12: 6 of 16*
Big Ten: 6 of 18*
SEC: 5 of 16

*At least one school has an ongoing quarterback competition in which a 2025 transfer is in position to win the job.

Starting transfer QBs per conference

ACC: 12 of 17
Big 12: 9 of 16*
Big Ten: 13 of 18*
SEC: 8 of 16

*At least one school has an ongoing quarterback competition in which one transfer is in position to win the job.  

That means at least half the starters in every Power Four league are one-time transfers. it's a trend that isn't slowing down in college football, especially in an era in which more than 50% of blue-chip quarterbacks transfer at least once in their careers. 