One of the biggest winners from this past transfer portal cycle was Texas A&M. The Aggies managed to land two of the top wide receivers in the portal (Mario Craver from Mississippi State and KC Concepcion from NC State) and finished with the No. 11 overall transfer class according to 247Sports.

Through the first month of the 2025 season, the returns have been great. Craver ranks No. 7 in the FBS with 477 receiving yards, while Concepcion is No. 46 in the country with 340. The No. 6 Aggies are off to a 4-0 start after recent wins over Notre Dame and Auburn, and appear primed to compete for their first College Football Playoff berth in program history.

While Concepcion and Craver are thriving, a former Texas A&M standout hasn't clicked yet at his new stop. Noah Thomas, who led Texas A&M in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns a season ago, has gotten off to a slow start at Georgia and has just three catches for 24 yards on the season.

CBS Sports has already looked at some of the biggest hits and misses this transfer portal cycle at quarterback and running back. Here are three transfer wide receivers who have found immediate success at their new stop and three others who need to improve throughout the remainder of the season. Rankings via 247Sports.

Transfers WR hits

Mario Craver, Texas A&M



Transfer ranking from 247Sports: 58



Craver is in the midst of a breakout season at Texas A&M. The former Mississippi State receiver has already set a new career high in receptions (24), yards (477) and touchdowns (four) in just four games.

During the 2024 campaign, Craver finished with 17 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded over 75 yards once last season, which is a mark he's hit three times already this year. In the 41-40 win over Notre Dame, he finished with seven catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Transfer ranking from 247Sports: 8

The former highly-touted recruit was part of a loaded receiver room at USC. Robinson is on track to set new career highs in all statistical categories this season and has 17 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns already.

After catching just two passes for 18 yards in a win over Alabama, he followed it up with five receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns against East Texas A&M. In FSU's loss to Virginia, he caught nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. He has 10 more receptions than any other FSU pass catcher on the roster.

Harrison Wallace lll, Ole Miss

Transfer ranking from 247Sports: 83

Wallace is off to a strong start at his new school after having a breakout season with Penn State in 2024. Wallace leads all Ole Miss pass catchers in receptions (17), yards (361), and is tied for first with two touchdowns.

Wallace recorded just a single catch during his team's last two games, but he started the year with three straight games with over 90 receiving yards. With Ole Miss turning to Trinidad Chambliss, look for Wallace to get more involved down the stretch.

Disappointments

Horatio Fields, Auburn

Transfer ranking from 247Sports: 29

The No. 6-ranked transfer wide receiver in the 247Sports rankings has been held to just 12 catches for 106 yards during his team's first four games. He has recorded two catches in three of those four outings, including a two-catch performance for 18 yards in the 24-17 loss to Oklahoma.

Fields, who transferred from Wake Forest, is part of a loaded receiving corps at Auburn, which includes Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Coleman. Fields ranks third in catches, yards and touchdowns behind those two players.

Transfer ranking from 247Sports: 30

Sowell is coming off a breakout performance against Arizona. He caught four passes for 146 yards after logging just four catches for 32 yards during his team's first four games.

The former East Carolina standout was coming off back-to-back seasons with over 600 receiving yards. If Sowell can get more involved in the second half of the season, it would help raise Iowa State's ceiling as a CFP contender.

Noah Thomas, Georgia

Transfer ranking from 247Sports: 31

In Georgia's 24-21 loss to Alabama last weekend, Thomas logged just 14 snaps. On the season, Thomas has just three catches for 24 yards -- all of which came during Georgia's win over Austin Peay.

Thomas was the No. 8-ranked wide receiver available in the transfer portal, and his production thus far hasn't matched the expectations. Thomas has shown he's capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver in an offense (look at what he did last year at Texas A&M). Georgia would be wise to get him more involved going forward.