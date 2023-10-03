Colorado coach Deion Sanders doesn't want to rush two-way star Travis Hunter back to the field. During his Monday press conference, Sanders said that Hunter will be on the shelf for the next two to three weeks with the hope that Hunter can resume football activities during Colorado's bye week. Sanders also revealed that though Hunter can't suit up, he's still taking an active role with the team during practices.

"Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out at practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have … It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week. But, I know Travis. He's going to want to 'cause he's going to see Shilo (Sanders), most likely. There's a chance, a possibility, a prayer that you may see (Myles) Slusher. You may see several starters of that secondary that's supposed to be in there and I know he's going to want to join them."

Colorado has a bye the week of Oct. 21, meaning Hunter could be back for an Oct. 28 road game against UCLA. Hunter is recovering from a lacerated liver he suffered in the double-overtime comeback win against Colorado State.

Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn was called for a late hit on Hunter, who was attempting to make a catch near the sideline in the first half. Hunter stayed down on the turf for a moment before heading to the Colorado bench. He did briefly reenter the game in the second quarter, though he was later removed from play and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Recently, Hunter posted a video to his YouTube channel featuring Blackburn where the two discussed the play and their budding personal friendship, and the even bowled together for a charitable cause.

"Football is just a game at the end of the day," Hunter said in the video. "We are the people who play it, and we are going to get hurt eventually. You just can't look at it as a negative. It's something good coming out of it ... like right now. This video is something good. Us coming together is something good that came out of that injury or that football game."

Hunter, a former No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022 who shockingly signed on to play for Sanders at Jackson State, stars at both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes. In three games, he had 16 catches for 213 yards, nine total tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.