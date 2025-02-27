Former Colorado do-it-all star and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will not work out at the NFL Combine, officials told the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. While it may be disappointing for fans and pundits that wanted to see Hunter go through drills as both a wide receiver and defensive back, he doesn't need a quick workout to show that he's one of the top prospects in the draft.

The tape already shows that Hunter is a truly special prospect. He's arguably the greatest two-way player to ever dominate the sport of college football. In addition to his Heisman win, he took home the Bednarik Award as the top defensive player in college football and the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football. He is the first athlete to ever win both awards in the same season.

Hunter averaged an astounding 112.3 snaps per game in 2024 and maintained an average of over 90 snaps per game throughout a career that spanned the FCS level at Jackson State and the Power Four at Colorado. He had 24 touchdowns receiving, 24 pass deflections and nine interceptions in a three-year span.

Naturally, he generated plenty of highlights on both sides of the ball. In light of the fact that Hunter will not participate in workouts at the NFL Combine, here's a look back at the plays that set him apart from other prospects.

Heroics in the Celebration Bowl

Hunter began his career at Jackson State, where he signed in 2022 to play under coach Deion Sanders. In the process, became the first five-star prospect to enroll at an FCS program out of high school. It didn't take him long to make an impact. He was a key figure on a Jackson State team that went 11-0 during the regular season and beat Southern in the SWAC Championship Game.

That earned the Tigers a trip to the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central, where Hunter hauled in a spectacular last-second touchdown catch to send the game to overtime.

Jackson State lost in overtime, but Sanders parlayed that successful 2022 season at Jackson State into an opportunity at Colorado. Hunter was quick to follow along via the transfer portal.

Diving interception against TCU

It didn't take long for Colorado to earn a marquee win against Sanders. The Buffaloes opened their 2023 season against reigning national runner-up TCU, which ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Top 25.

The two teams traded blows until late in the third quarter when it seemed as if the Horned Frogs would cap a long drive with a go-ahead touchdown. Instead, on third-and-1 from Colorado's 4-yard line, Hunter dove in front of a short out route and snagged the ball out of the air while falling to the ground.

Hunter's interception provided Colorado the momentum it needed to surge to a 45-42 victory. He also finished the contest with 11 catches for 119 yards.

Crucial TD catch vs. North Dakota State

Despite a 4-8 finish to the 2023 season, Colorado opened the 2024 campaign with high hopes. The Buffaloes got everything they could handle from FCS North Dakota State in Week 1, though.

Colorado began the fourth quarter with a slight 24-20 advantage and drove the ball all the way to NDSU's 5-yard line but were forced into a third-and-goal situation. There, with the play clock expiring, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a late snap and delivered a quick ball to Hunter, who made an absurd catch with a defensive back draped all over him to secure a crucial, decisive touchdown.

Game-winning forced fumble vs. Baylor

Colorado's Week 4 game against Baylor in 2024 went to overtime. Colorado scored a touchdown on its first possession in the extra period, and it looked like Baylor would be quick to match. The Bears had first-and-goal from Colorado's 2-yard line after running just four plays.

Baylor running back Dominic Richardson took a handoff and met Hunter at the goal line. Hunter got a shoulder on the ball and forced a fumble that Colorado recovered, securing a crucial win for the Buffaloes in their first Big 12 game since 2010.

Big catch against Utah

Hunter had a couple of jaw-dropping offensive plays in a late-season win against Utah. Late in the second quarter, he jumped above two Utah defenders and secured a tough catch through contact to convert on fourth-and-8 and tee up a touchdown that extended Colorado's lead to 21-6.

Hunter dazzles with ball-carrying skills

With the Utah game out of reach in Colorado's favor late in the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes ran a trick play that was designed to have Hunter throw a pass to Sanders. However, Utah made it a point to cover Sanders.

No matter for Hunter, who danced around in the backfield, reversed course on four Utah defenders, ran right past the line of scrimmage and leapt into the end zone through a would-be tackler for a five-yard rushing touchdown -- the first of his career.