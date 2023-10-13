Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is on target to play during the Buffaloes' home game against Stanford on Friday, according to ESPN. Hunter, who has missed Colorado's last three games after leaving with an injury during the Week 3 win against Colorado State, is expected to play on both offense and defense against the Cardinal with a monitored snap count.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders told reporters earlier in the week that Hunter was medically cleared to return and had a "tremendous chance" of seeing action against the Cardinal after missing Colorado's first three games of Pac-12 play. Hunter left the Colorado State game with a lacerated liver after taking a late hit during the first half while playing on offense.

If Hunter plays Friday, he would be ahead of schedule in his return timetable. Sanders previously expressed hope that Hunter would be able to resume football activities during Colorado's upcoming bye in Week 8 before the Buffaloes face UCLA in Week 9.

Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle and followed Sanders to Colorado after spending the 2022 season at Jackson State, proved to be an instant-impact player as the Buffaloes started 3-0 before losing two of their first three Pac-12 games for a 4-2 mark. Hunter registered 16 catches for 213 yards, nine total tackles, one interception and two pass breakups before going down with the injury against the Rams.

The Pac-12 showdown between Colorado and Stanford will be a matchup of two first-year coaches as the Cardinal enter the contest 1-4 in their first season under coach Troy Taylor.