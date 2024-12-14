Travis Hunter is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, which make him the first two-way player since Charles Woodson to win the award.

The 2024 AP College Football Player of the Year, Hunter's list of accolades in 2024 and during his two-year Colorado career, not to mention his time at Jackson State in 2022 and his chops as the former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, have him easily in the future pantheon as a future College Football Hall of Famer. Veteran CBSSports.com writer Dennis Dodd counts Hunter as No. 2 among the best players he's seen in person.

To celebrate Hunter's road to glory from Collins Hill High School in Sewanee, Georgia, to New York City, we've pulled together a few vignettes and news stories across the CBS Sports and 247Sports websites that tell Hunter's story.

Travis Hunter is "him"

March 25, 2021: A vignette from Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting

Travis Hunter was a recruit unlike any other. 247Sports

There are rare moments in scouting when a player demands your full attention, leaving an indelible mark. The first for me was in 2017, watching Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields duel at The Opening Finals. The second came two weeks ago at a Pylon 7-on-7 tournament near Atlanta, where I witnessed the legend of Travis Hunter firsthand.

Heading into that weekend, I already knew Hunter was special. His game tape and junior stats -- 51 tackles, eight interceptions, 137 catches for 1,746 yards, and 24 touchdowns -- screamed elite. But watching him in person, it became clear: Hunter might be the best player I've ever scouted.

In one sequence, lined up as a wide receiver, Hunter was bracketed by two defenders. Most would have taken the play off. Not Hunter. He beat the double team for a touchdown. Moments later, when Cam Newton—coaching the opposing team—challenged him to play defense, Hunter obliged. Two snaps later, he intercepted a pass in the end zone and tossed the ball toward Newton with a grin.

The next day, Hunter arrived at the facilities wearing a wolf stuffed animal around his neck -- a fitting symbol for a player who stands apart from the pack. He capped the weekend with a jaw-dropping one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, climbing an imaginary ladder in a play that seemed almost mythical.

Critics might dismiss 7-on-7 as "not real football," but Hunter's dominance carries over to Friday nights. His play on both sides of the ball at Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill earned him the dual title of CB1 and WR1 in the class of 2022, a testament to his unmatched versatility.

Hunter's mindset separates him even further. Last summer, he brought his toddler brother to a workout, juggling reps and childcare without missing a beat.

Despite heavy interest from Alabama, Florida, and Oregon, Hunter remained verbally committed to Florida State. He even admitted to dodging Nick Saban's calls. "I keep dodging it," he said with a smile.

Travis Hunter's story isn't just about his absurd athletic ability -- it's about his mindset, poise, and charisma. On that 7-on-7 field, the legend of Hunter took shape, and it was clear: This isn't just a special player. This is a generational one.

Hunter shocks college football, signs with Jackson State

Dec. 15, 2021

Travis Hunter, the nation's top recruit and a long-time Florida State commit, stunned the college football world by signing with Jackson State during the Early Signing Period. The five-star athlete, rated 0.9999 in the Composite rankings, flipped to the FCS program led by Seminoles legend Deion Sanders, discarding an FSU hat in favor of Jackson State gear at his signing ceremony.

Hunter, who grew up an FSU fan and had been committed since 2020, was a pivotal piece of the Seminoles' recruiting class and a leader in attracting other top talent. His late decision, reportedly influenced by NIL opportunities, is a major blow to Mike Norvell's efforts to rebuild FSU.

Hunter's three-year high school career included 19 interceptions and 46 receiving touchdowns, showcasing his rare two-way talent. His commitment to Jackson State not only marks a historic recruiting moment but also elevates the profile of HBCU football under Sanders' leadership.

Hunter reflects on historic decision, expectations at JSU

March 3, 2022: A Q&A with 247Sports' Chris Hummer

Hunter had two touchdowns and two interceptions in 2022 at Jackson State. USATSI

In December 2021, Travis Hunter sent shockwaves through college football by choosing Jackson State over Florida State, becoming the first No. 1 overall recruit to sign with an HBCU. Now enrolled and working out with the Tigers, Hunter shared his thoughts on the flip, his goals, and his life under the spotlight.

Q: What's life been like since committing to Jackson State?

Hunter: "It's been good. We've been working out every day, getting my body right for the season."

Q: In the days after the announcement that shocked the world, who was the most interesting person you heard from?

Hunter: "I pretty much didn't hear from anyone. It was just who was posting. The ones that amazed me were Lil Wayne, The Rock and LeBron James."

Q: How did the decision to flip come together?

Hunter: "Pretty much nobody found out. It was just me and coach having that relationship. It wasn't all about football. We talked about other stuff like fishing. I learned him more he learned me more."

Q: What was Florida State's reaction?

Hunter: "I texted them. I didn't get on the phone with them. I talked over text. That's it. Coach (Mike) Norvell shot me a text and said congrats. He wasn't mad or nothing. He said congrats."

Q: You'll play both ways at Jackson State. Long-term, do you see yourself as a corner or receiver?

Hunter: "I take a lot of pride in playing corner. You have to be really competitive to play corner, and I'm really competitive. I just play receiver because I know I can get open. I don't think anybody can guard me at receiver.

Q: Could you guard yourself at receiver?

Hunter (laughs): "You'll never find out."

Q: What do you admire most about Coach Prime's game?

Hunter: "He's an all-around player. That's something I want to be. He can play either side of the football. He can play left or right cornerback on defense. He can play it all.."

Q: What are your goals for your first year?

Hunter: "To do what everyone expects me to do. Shock the world like I did when I committed."

Q: What do you hope to accomplish at Jackson State?

Hunter: "I want to make sure I make the right path for everybody to come. I don't want this to be a one-time thing. I want other big stars to look at (HBCUs)."

Q: What do you think it will take for that to happen?

Hunter: "People have to communicate with HBCUs. More visits at HBCUs and they'll be able to get more high-profile players ... They don't have enough resources, people think. But if you come here you'll see. You just have to go to the right school, the school that fits you. You'll get lot of resources, a lot of everything."

Q: People say you won't stay at Jackson State long. What are your plans?

Hunter: "To be able to graduate from Jackson State and to be able to go to the league from Jackson State"

Hunter follows Coach Prime to Colorado

Dec. 21, 2022

Travis Hunter, the top-ranked player in the NCAA transfer portal and a two-way standout at Jackson State, has officially transferred to Colorado, reuniting with head coach Deion Sanders. Hunter announced his decision on his YouTube channel, donning a Colorado cap and declaring, "I'm officially a Buffalo."

The move aligns with Sanders' promise to elevate Colorado's roster with "Louis Vuitton" talent, a reference to his earlier comments about bringing top-caliber players to Boulder.

Hunter, a former five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, excelled under Sanders at Jackson State, contributing as both a cornerback and wide receiver during the Tigers' 12-1 season. He totaled 20 tackles, two interceptions, and four receiving touchdowns in eight games.

Though Colorado was the favorite to land Hunter after Sanders' hiring, other programs like Georgia, Miami, and USC pursued the dynamic athlete. Ultimately, Hunter chose to follow Sanders, continuing their successful partnership at the next level.

Hunter's transfer solidifies Sanders' bold vision for transforming Colorado football and underscores Hunter's potential to excel on both sides of the ball in Boulder.

The day a two-way star was born

Sept. 5, 2023: A vignette from 247Sports' Chris Hummer

Hunter opened the 2023 season playing 145 snaps in 98-degree temps in a huge win at TCU. Getty

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Texas was scorched by 21 straight days of triple-digit heat this summer, and the inferno carried over to Amon G. Carter Stadium for Colorado's opener against TCU. At 98 degrees, it felt hotter, sending more than 50 fans to EMS for heat-related issues. It was in this sweltering cauldron that Travis Hunter delivered a performance for the ages, playing 145 snaps of transcendent, two-way football.

Colorado shocked No. 17 TCU, 45-42, but the day belonged to Hunter. His 80 snaps at cornerback included a game-turning red-zone interception. On offense, he added 11 catches on 14 targets, many of them contested grabs against elite defenders. "That dude is different," a Colorado staffer marveled.

Head coach Deion Sanders didn't wait long to declare Hunter's greatness. By halftime, he was campaigning: "If we hit him on those two deep balls, the Heisman is chilling in his crib right now."

Hunter, the former No. 1 recruit, is no stranger to the spotlight, flipping his commitment to Jackson State in a seismic move and captivating fans with his transfer to Colorado. But on this blazing September day, he truly arrived. His sideline awareness, athleticism, and football IQ drew national comparisons to legends like Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey.

Even as mortals in the stands wilted from the heat, Hunter closed the game with energy to spare, jogging the stadium's perimeter to high-five fans and sign autographs.

Travis Hunter gave the people what they wanted — and a glimpse of history in the making.

Another season-opener to remember

Aug. 30, 2024: A vignette from CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello

Hunter scored three touchdowns in Colorado's 2024 opener against North Dakota State. Getty

BOULDER, Colo. -- In a dazzling display of athleticism, Travis Hunter delivered a masterful three-touchdown performance in Colorado's 31-26 win over North Dakota State, cementing his status as one of the most coveted NFL prospects of his generation.

Hunter, playing 129 snaps, 72 of them at cornerback, seemed unstoppable, drawing comparisons to The Matrix with acrobatic catches and physics-defying plays. His first touch of the season: a 41-yard touchdown showcasing his blazing speed. His final catch? A fingertip grab in the end zone, hauling in the ball despite a defender draped over him like a wet blanket.

"Travis is phenomenal," said head coach Deion Sanders. "Every last one of his plays could be on SportsCenter."

Hunter shrugged off the spotlight after the game. "I just want my team to win every week," he said. "We've got to make a statement. We're here to stay."

'He's a real-life ironman': Hunter defies two-way logic

Nov. 11, 2024: A vignette from CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd

Travis Hunter has redefined what it means to be a two-way player, pushing the limits of physical endurance, mental resilience, and football brilliance.

"Probably once in a lifetime," said Eric McCarty, Colorado's director of sports medicine, of Hunter's unique abilities.

The comparison to past legends is unavoidable. Chuck Bednarik, the original "60-Minute Man," played both ways in the 1960 NFL Championship Game. Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey shone as multi-dimensional threats in college football's storied history. But Hunter's durability and production in today's hyper-specialized game elevate him into uncharted territory.

This season, Hunter is among the national leaders as a receiver. He's also clearly one of the best cornerbacks.

His physical gifts, inherited from a father who excelled in football and track, combine with cutting-edge recovery methods like hyperbaric chambers and advanced supplements. Yet the intangible qualities also set him apart.

"He has a unique metabolism and a very quick recovery rate," McCarty said. "A lot of his ability is natural, but his mindset is what makes him exceptional."

Hunter's recovery isn't just about physical stamina. His mental toughness has allowed him to overcome injuries, including a lacerated liver last season. Still, he continues to dominate at a level that has even NFL scouts envisioning ways to use him as both a receiver and a cornerback in the pros.

"He's a throwback from another era," said veteran columnist Kirk Bohls. "If he were doing this at Alabama or Ohio State, he'd be a unanimous Heisman winner."

Hunter's ability to rise to every challenge is evident in moments like his fingertip interception against Texas Tech, a play that didn't even count due to an offsides penalty but demonstrated his freakish athleticism.

"He's probably not fully recovered until Wednesday or Thursday," said trainer Jordan Palmer, who works with elite athletes like Joe Burrow. "But he's out there every week, playing two-thirds of all possible snaps."

Hunter the heavy favorite to win 2024 Heisman Trophy

Dec. 9, 2024

Hunter had a remarkable 2024 season, catching 90 passes and intercepting four balls on defense. Getty

The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, and the list features some of the best and brightest players from what was a dramatic college football season. Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Miami's Cameron Ward head to New York, where one will be crowned as the 79th Heisman Trophy winner at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Hunter is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (-2500) and heads to New York after putting up perhaps the most successful all-purpose season since Jim Thorpe. The Colorado star played full time at both wide receiver and cornerback, and he finished top five nationally in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, passes defended and No. 1 in PFF coverage grade. Hunter cleared 90 catches, 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions and is a finalist for several other postseason awards on both offense and defense.