Oregon State has fired coach Trent Bray seven games into his winless second season leading the program, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz confirms. The Beavers dropped to 0-7 with Saturday's Week 7 39-14 loss to Wake Forest, which marked their fourth double-digit defeat of the year.

"I'm frustrated. I'm disappointed," Bray said following the loss. "I look at myself, and I've got to fix it. It's unacceptable to me where we're at. That's just how I look at it. What can I do? I've got to look at it. What can I do different to get these guys going?"

Bray departs Corvallis with a 5-14 overall record. That includes a 1-13 mark in his last 14 games.

He was initially promoted to full-time coach in the wake of former boss Jonathan Smith's departure to Michigan State ahead of the 2024 season.

Bray's first year in his new post got off to a decent start. The Beavers went 4-1 through the first half of the 2024 regular season, with their only loss coming against No. 9 Oregon, the eventual Big Ten champion. But Oregon State spiraled to 1-6 down the stretch, causing it to miss a bowl game.

The Beavers have not won a game since Nov. 23, 2024. Prior to his promotion, Bray, a former linebacker at Oregon State, served as linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator on Smith's Oregon State staff from 2018-2023.

Bray was also a graduate assistant and linebackers coach at Oregon State from 2012-14.