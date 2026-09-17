USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley is expected to miss multiple games due to a knee injury, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The No. 12 Trojans play at Rutgers on Saturday in their Big Ten opener (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS) before hosting Oregon next week in a seismic Big Ten showdown.

The 5-foot-10 speedster suffered the knee injury in the third quarter of USC's 49-30 Week 2 win over Louisiana after making a splash in the second quarter with an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 21-yard touchdown reception.

Mosley is USC's leader in receiving yards (255) and touchdowns (four) through three games amid a breakout beginning to his collegiate career. The former four-star prospect has also proven to be a special teams weapon.

USC down key weapon with big stretch ahead

The untimely injury will put the depth of the Trojans' young receiving corps to the test. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, another freshman, is tied with Mosley for the team lead in receptions with e13 and is expected to receive a greater share of targets during Mosley's absence. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman is also off to a strong start with 12 grabs, including a couple of touchdown catches, through three games.

Mosley's injury also opens the door for returners Corey Simms and Zach Williams to increase their roles within an offense that is off to a high-flying start. The Trojans haven't played a Power Four opponent, but they are averaging 513.3 yards per game. With quarterback Jayden Maiava at the helm, USC's passing offense ranks No. 10 nationally at 340.7 yards per contest.

Mosley signed with the Trojans as part of the program's No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. He finished as the No. 34 receiver in the class but has been outplaying that ranking early for the Trojans. Following this week's game against Rutgers and next week's showdown with Oregon, USC hosts Washington and travels to Penn State as part of a challenging start to Big Ten play under fifth-year coach Lincoln Riley.