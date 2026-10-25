Just when the Texas offense got back on track against Ole Miss, it lost one of its best players. Left tackle Trevor Goosby has suffered a season-ending knee injury, multiple outlets report.

Goosby went down during the first quarter of the Longhorns' 34-27 win over the Rebels on Saturday night, and he was carted off the field. After undergoing evaluation in the locker room, Goosby returned to the sideline on crutches.

Andre Cojoe replaced Goosby at left tackle, and he did an admirable job in relief as Ole Miss sacked Arch Manning just twice.

Still the loss of Goosby is a massive one for the Horns. A fourth-year tackle, Goosby is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the country, and he projects as a first-round NFL Draft pick.

The Longhorns must now prepare to be without their best offensive lineman and zero margin for error in the College Football Playoff race. That test begins this weekend as Texas hosts Mississippi State on Saturday night.

CBS Sports will update this story.