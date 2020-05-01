Trevor Lawrence, Zion Williamson might have made over $500K under new NCAA NIL rule, report estimates
If the rule change ends up being approved in early 2021, it would take effect in the 2021-22 academic year for student athletes
Earlier this week, the NCAA Board of Governors announced its support of proposed rule changes that would allow college athletes to be compensated for third-party endorsements, social media influence and personal appearances. The official rule changes are expected to be formulated by Oct. 31, 2020, and there would be a vote no later than Jan. 31, 2021.
With the proposed rule changes in mind, Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence worked with Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel to crunch numbers that show what Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and former Duke star Zion Williamson could have potentially earned:
On Lawrence:
"Blake Lawrence (CEO, Opendorse) crunched some numbers for Yahoo Sports in a phone interview on Wednesday and concluded Trevor Lawrence could make more than a half-million off of social media endorsements alone this season. Trevor Lawrence has nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and 81,000 Twitter followers. He came up with the monetary answer by calculating the engagement rate on each feed. For an Instagram post, Trevor Lawrence could make $16,000. For a Twitter post, it would be about $1,100 per post. He estimated 12 interested local businesses and 50 total posts.
On Williamson:
(For Zion's value) multiple millions of dollars for certain. He's the anomaly (AJ Maestas of Navigate Research estimates $2 million for a clear college one-and-done headed to a high-end NBA career.) This question is also complicated, as Zion Williamson's experience has showed. As a once-a-decade type player, there's no overstating Williamson's value. The tricky question for the elite athletes will be when they should sign higher-profile deals."
Lawrence and Williamson are two of the most prominent superstars that the college ranks have seen in recent years. Lawrence helped lead Clemson to a national championship in 2018 while Williamson was one of the biggest basketball stars at the collegiate level during the 2018-19 season when he played at Duke before declaring for the NBA Draft.
The one catch to the proposed rule changes would be that players are restricted from using conference or school logos in a promotional manner.
"Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions," Ohio State Chairman and president Michael V. Drake said in a recent interview. "Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory."
If the rule change ends up being approved in early 2021, it would take affect in the 2021-22 academic year for student athletes.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maryland gets 4-star DT for 2021 class
Bradley gives the Terps an in-state blue-chip prospect in the trenches
-
Former MSU QB Thompson transfers to UVa
The addition of Thompson will give the Cavaliers some experience at the quarterback position
-
Next coach to win his first natty?
Our college football team takes a stab at which coach will reach the coveted milestone first
-
LSU gets pledge from four-star LB
The defending national champions got a big commitment on Friday
-
Predicting Pac-12 football game-by-game
Breaking down the predicted wins, losses and final record for every Pac-12 team in the 2020...
-
MWC looking for solutions amid COVID-19
With lower revenues and entire sports at risk, the Mountain West is attempting to be a problem...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game