Trevor Lawrence's girlfriend predicted the Clemson QB's national title two years before it happened

Trevor Lawrence made history Monday night, becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start and win a college football National Championship Game in more than three decades.

His girlfriend may have done something even more historic.

As TMZ discovered Tuesday, it turns out that Marissa Mowry, who's been dating the star Clemson quarterback since 2016, predicted two years ago that Lawrence and the Tigers would win a national title this season. As seen in an Instagram post from Jan. 10, 2017 (the day after the Tigers beat Alabama in the 2017 College Football Playoff title game), Mowry shared the caption, "Two more years, then you'll be a National Champ," along with a photo of her and Lawrence in Clemson gear.

Almost exactly two years to the day, of course, Lawrence and the Tigers are national champs, having embarrassed Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dynasty on a national stage. Meanwhile, the Internet is left to ponder, in awe, how the Clemson quarterback's significant other could've foreseen such an accomplishment. Lawrence did join the Tigers as a highly touted high school prospect, but it wasn't until the 2018 season that he took over for senior Kelly Bryant as the team's starting QB.

It's quite possible that Mowry, who plays soccer at South Carolina's Anderson University, was simply suggesting that Lawrence would become a national champion by officially beginning play at Clemson in two years, which would've been this current season? Yeah, we know. That's no fun.

Let's just stick to Mowry being a fortune teller and/or time traveler and call it a day.