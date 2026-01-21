There's optimism around the Ole Miss football program that star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will eventually be granted an injunction by a court in Mississippi that allows him to play for the 2026 season, multiple sources tell CBS Sports.

While Chambliss' waiver request for a sixth year of eligibility was been denied by the NCAA, Rebels' brass is holding out hope Chambliss' lawsuit against the NCAA will be successful. Chambliss' legal team filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Jan. 16 for a temporary and permanent injunction that would allow him to play a final season in Oxford.

The suit came a week after the NCAA denied Chambliss' bid for a sixth year of eligibility via a medical waiver. The 23-year-old Chambliss had asked for a medical hardship saying his 2022 season with Division II Ferris State was impact by an illness and respiratory issues. Chambliss took a redshirt season as a true freshman in 2021 and did not play in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.

Chambliss' suit argues that he only played three countable seasons of college football -- in 2023 and 2024 with Ferris State and in 2025 with Ole Miss -- and should be allowed to play a fourth based on NCAA rules.

"In Trinidad's case, the NCAA failed in its mission to foster his well-being and development as a student-athlete," the lawsuit reads. "The mechanisms for granting Trinidad an additional year of eligibility – so that he has the opportunity to compete in four years of football -- are available and within the NCAA's control."

The NCAA in a statement on Jan. 9 said that Chambliss didn't provide adequate medical evidence that showed he was suffering from an "Incapacitating injury or illness."

In addition to the lawsuit, Chambliss' legal team also filed an appeal to the NCAA about its ruling in his waiver request.

A notable wrinkle with the lawsuit is it's being heard in in the Chancery Court of Lafayette County, Mississippi, which is just a mile away from Ole Miss' campus. The judge overseeing the case is Robert Whitwell, an Ole Miss law school grad and a former college football quarterback at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Filing in Mississippi was a purposeful move by Chambliss' representation. Said Chambliss' attorney Tom Mars to ESPN: "There's now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad's rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn't care less about the law or doing the right thing."

To Mars' point, on Wednesday a temporary restraining order was issued in Charles Bediako's favor against the NCAA by a judge in Tuscaloosa. Bediako was seeking, and was granted, the opportunity to return to Alabama's basketball team as soon as this week.

Chambliss emerged from anonymity to become a superstar this season in Oxford.

Initially a little-known transfer from Ferris State, Chambliss took over for an injured Austin Simmons early in the season. Chambliss would go on to lead the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals, throwing for 3,937 yards (third in the FBS) and 22 touchdowns on 66.1% passing.

He signed a new contract with Ole Miss on Jan. 5 for the 2026 season.

If Chambliss isn't granted a waiver, Ole Miss' quarterback room would be fronted by Auburn transfer Deuce Knight and Louisiana transfer Walker Howard.