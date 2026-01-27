In new court documents, the legal team for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss criticized the NCAA's waiver process and claim. Lawyers claim their client was "never going to receive fair and good faith consideration of Ole Miss' request for an additional season of eligibility from the National Collegiate Athletics Association."

Chambliss' shot at a preliminary injunction to gain 2026 eligibility will be heard Feb. 12 in the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss.

Chambliss' representation argues the appellate committee is "inclined to deny" despite evidence based on NCAA instructions. This comes after Yahoo Sports reported the NCAA committee responsible for reviewing eligibility appeals met twice and could not come to a decision on the quarterback's future eligibility.

Chambliss sued the NCAA earlier after the NCAA denied his initial waiver request.

"In considering and deciding whether to waive its 'Five to Play Four' rule and grant an additional season of eligibility, the NCAA literally instructed its staff to unconditionally 'deny cases requesting … additional seasons of competition,' regardless of the evidence," the memorandum states, as obtained by The Clarion Ledger. "Even on appeal of the initial staff-level denial, the NCAA's directives establish a predisposition prejudicial to the student-athlete by proclaiming the appellate committee is 'inclined to deny' the waiver request despite the evidence. Why even have a waiver rule, since denial is predetermined and engagement in the NCAA's waiver request process is futile?"

Chambliss has a deal in place at Ole Miss to return in 2026 contingent on the NCAA granting his waiver request. He seeks relief for his 2022 season at Division II Ferris State due to a "incapacitating injury or illness."

After denying his initial waiver request, the NCAA argued that proper documentation from that time period wasn't provided and Ferris State's reasoning for Chambliss not playing after redshirting the previous season was "development needs and our team's competitive circumstances."

Chambliss ranks as the third-best quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports' latest player rankings update. He sits behind Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson. Chambliss fueled the Rebels' College Football Playoff run after finishing with 3,927 yards passing and 22 touchdowns.