The NCAA denied an appeal for a sixth year of eligibility filed by Ole Miss on behalf of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Brandon Marcello reported on Wednesday. The NCAA previously denied Chambliss' waiver request for an additional season in January. Ole Miss appealed the decision and the NCAA informed the school of its decision -- another denial -- on Wednesday.

Chambliss, who after transferring from Division II Ferris State led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals, sought a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he played in only two games. The waiver was denied by the NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee, a decision Ole Miss called "indefensible."

"The NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee's decision to deny Trinidad's appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts," Ole Miss said in a statement. "The NCAA staff and the subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions. Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level"

A path forward emerges in Trinidad Chambliss' eligibility case Chris Hummer

On Jan. 16, Chambliss filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for a temporary and permanent injunction that would allow him to play another season for the Rebels. Chambliss' case will be heard on Feb. 12 at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Mississippi. CBS Sports reported last month that there is optimism around the football program that Chambliss will eventually be granted an injunction, which would clear the path for him to play in 2026.

"Trinidad's representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record," Ole Miss said.

The legal team for Chambliss criticized the NCAA's waiver process and claimed their client was "never going to receive fair and good faith consideration of Ole Miss' request for an additional season of eligibility from the National Collegiate Athletics Association."

Notably, Ole Miss and Chambliss agreed on a deal last month -- contingent on the NCAA accepting his eligibility waiver for a sixth year -- that would see him return as the starting quarterback. Chambliss, who didn't begin the season as the Rebels' starting quarterback and eventually won the job from Austin Simmons, guided the program to an 11-1 regular-season record and College Football Playoff wins over Tulane and Georgia before a 31-27 loss to Miami in the semifinals.

With Chambliss' eligibility in limbo, the Rebels signed former blue-chip quarterback recruit Deuce Knight, an Auburn transfer. Knight would be the projected starter for Ole Miss in 2026 if Chambliss is unable to return to college. Ole Miss also signed Louisiana transfer Walker Howard. Howard had a previous stint at Ole Miss after beginning his career at LSU.