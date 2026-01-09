Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will not be eligible for the 2026 season after the NCAA formally denied his waiver request this week, putting an end to a multi-week effort from the Rebels and his representation for clearance. Chambliss had a deal in place at Ole Miss to return in 2026 under first-year coach Pete Golding under the condition his waiver was granted.

Now, that contract is void.

"This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules," the NCAA wrote in its statement on Friday. "So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football). The NCAA approved 15 of those (six in football), and all 15 provided medical documentation from the time of the injury. Conversely, all 10 that were denied (three in football) did not provide the required medical documentation.

"To receive a clock extension, a student-athlete must have been denied two seasons of competition for reasons beyond the student's or school's control, and a "redshirt" year can be used only once. One of the rules being cited publicly (Bylaw 12.6.4.2.2) is not the correct rule for the type of waiver requested by the school. Ole Miss applied for the waiver in November, and the NCAA first provided a verbal denial Dec. 8."

Tom Mars, Chambliss' attorney, expressed disappointment in the NCAA's decision and said Ole Miss is planning to appeal.

"I'm disappointed, but not surprised," Mars said in a statement. "The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I understand that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA. However, there's now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad's rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn't care less about the law or doing the right thing.

"Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make."

Chambliss sought retroactive redshirt for Division II season

Chambliss played four seasons at Ferris State, a Division II program. Chambliss argues that he should receive a retroactive redshirt for 2022 since he only played in two games that year. Division I redshirt rules differ from his previous classification.

Chambliss initially redshirted at Ferris State in 2021 and was a backup the next two seasons before emerging as a star in 2024 when he guided Ferris State to a national championship -- a run that ultimately led to his arrival at Ole Miss. Under standard NCAA rules, a student-athlete has five academic years to complete up to four seasons of competition. In Division II, however, a redshirt rule wasn't established until this year, leaving Chambliss without another year of eligibility post-2025.

The original waiver request from Chambliss was filed in November and he said last week his representation was "working on it" with the NCAA. Mars sent a seven-page letter from Ole Miss to the NCAA on his behalf citing "irreparable harm" if his client is not granted a sixth-year of eligibility. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields helped put Mars at the forefront of NCAA transfer reform after transferring from Georgia in 2019.

The request from Chambliss was similar to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's case with the NCAA this time last year after he was granted a temporary injunction that allowed him to play another season in 2025.

After beginning the season as a backup, Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards passing and 22 touchdowns this season as one of the SEC's most electrifying quarterbacks. He added 527 yards rushing and eight scores on the ground, saving his best performances for three College Football Playoff games against Tulane, Georgia and Miami.

In Thursday night's semifinal loss to the Hurricanes, Chambliss gave the Rebels a 27-24 lead with 3:13 to play on a 24-yard strike to Dae'Quan Wright prior to Miami's game-winning drive. He was terrific against the SEC champion Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, finishing with 376 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

What's next for at QB for Ole Miss?

Ole Miss recently lost backup quarterback Austin Simmons -- who won the starting job over Chambliss coming out of fall camp -- to the transfer portal. While Chambliss likely turns his sights toward the NFL, the Rebels will pursue other options at the position as the program looks ahead to next season under Golding, who took over after Lane Kiffin's departure to LSU.

Those options are expected to include Auburn's Deuce Knight, who entered the market on Dec. 30 as the Tigers' third signal caller to do so following the exit of Hugh Freeze and hiring of Alex Golesh as coach. Once a Notre Dame commit before signing with Auburn, Knight visited Ole Miss during his prep recruitment.