Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is one of the breakout stars of the College Football Playoff after a sensational Sugar Bowl performance. Now, he tries to add to his legend in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 10 Miami and earn the No. 6 Rebels their first trip to the CFP National Championship Game.

Chambliss' story to get to this point is one of the most improbable ever. The Rebels quarterback started his career at Division II Ferris State, only transferring to Ole Miss as a backup to Austin Simmons. After an injury to Simmons, he stepped in and delivered one of the best seasons ever by an Ole Miss player.

The senior has thrown for 3,660 yards, rushed for 520 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns during a sensational campaign. He had 362 yards passing and two scores in the stunning 39-34 upset of No. 3 Georgia in last week's Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

Here's everything you need to know about Chambliss, the most interesting quarterback in the national semifinals.

Chambliss was originally a basketball player

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chambliss grew up playing nearly every sport. But basketball, not football, was his first focus.

At Forest Hills Northern, Chambliss was a starting point guard and multi-year varsity player for a strong program. Chambliss helped lead Northern High School to the state's Final Four and a trip to the historic Breslin Center as part of a storied senior class.

Chambliss was known around town for his close friendship with Ethan Erickson, a sweet-stroked shooting guard who received more of Chambliss' assists than anyone. Erickson sees Chambliss' point guard ability on full display when he plays football, especially during high-pressure moments like his now-legendary series against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

"Having to read the pick and roll, hitting the slip on a screen, it's just like football," Erickson told CBS Sports. "You just read the defender. He's spent his whole life dealing with reads."

Ironically, legendary Ferris State football coach Tony Annese didn't love Chambliss as a football prospect when he played for an inconsistent Northern program. It was seeing his vision on the basketball court that convinced him to extend an offer.

Chambliss didn't start in Division II for years

It's well known now that Chambliss grew to become the GLIAC Player of the Year and a Division II national champion at Ferris State. But even though he now boasts playmaking that has taken college football by storm, he was barely even a rotation player early in his career.

Chambliss did not play a single game in 2021 and 2022, and only played limited reserve snaps behind senior starter Mylik Mitchell. He was set to start in 2024, but also split time with Carson Gulker. Chambliss struggled early, throwing two interceptions in a season-opening loss to Pittsburg State. It took Gulker sustaining a broken leg early in the season for Chambliss to play every snap. When he did, it was over.

He posted 2,901 yards passing, 1,019 yards rushing and 51 total touchdowns to finish No. 3 in the Harlon Hill Trophy voting, Division II's version of the Heisman. That was what it took for him to land on the radar of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Temple believed in him first

Chambliss was uncertain about transferring to a higher level of college football, especially after only playing one full season. However, quarterback trainer Steve Calhoun thought it was worth exploring. The returns were excellent.

"I truly believed he could play at a higher level," Calhoun told CBS Sports.

Immediately, one FBS coach fell in love with Chambliss' tape: K.C. Keeler. The Temple coach was a legend in FCS and saw Chambliss as a potential program-changing player. Temple allocated $300,000 for Chambliss, a massive sum for a Group of Five quarterback, and tried to get him on campus. They brought out the "presidential treatment," even getting videos from Joe Flacco and ESPN's Kevin Negandhi to welcome him.

However, Ole Miss got him to Oxford, even though it was likely as a backup to Austin Simmons. They offered him a chance to compete and encouraged him to commit on the spot. Ultimately, he did. The rest is history.

He has no connection to Trinidad

Since Chambliss broke out, Ole Miss fans have started waving national flags of Trinidad and Tobago in his honor. But contrary to popular belief, Chambliss has no connection to the Caribbean. Former coach Lane Kiffin joked that the only island Chambliss has ever been to is Mackinac Island in Michigan.

Chambliss comes from a religious family, and prays with his mother before every game. He is named after the Holy Trinity -- if he was a girl, his mother would have named him Trinity. However, Chambliss' father was also reportedly a fan of the boxer Felix Trinidad. Both combined to give Trinidad his now-iconic name.

Chambliss faces an uncertain waiver process

Chambliss had a traditional redshirt year in 2021 at Ferris State, like many players who come through the program. The next year, Chambliss also did not appear in any games. In the years since, Chambliss and his team have revealed that he dealt with what they described as persistent respiratory issues, which inhibited his ability to get on the field until his tonsils were removed.

With his success at Ole Miss, Chambliss and the Rebels are trying to push for a medical redshirt for that 2022 season. If it is granted, Chambliss will be able to start for the Rebels in 2026.

According to ESPN, the NCAA's first communication with Ole Miss was that it was unlikely to grant the waiver. However, it opened the door for them to submit more pertinent medical information. Ole Miss and Chambliss are waiting to see the response.

If Chambliss is able to return to college football in 2026, he will do so as a player at Ole Miss. He has signed a massive seven-figure contract with the school, but it is contingent on his getting another year of eligibility. If Chambliss' waiver is denied, he will be out of eligibility.