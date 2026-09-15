Last season, Ole Miss had the best story in college football on their roster.

Trinidad Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State to be a backup quarterback in the SEC. Instead, he took over the starting job. He led the Power Four in total yards. Ole Miss made its first-ever College Football Playoff and won multiple games -- the best season in program history.

Of course, Chambliss was never allowed to be the biggest story in college football. He wasn't even allowed to be the biggest story in Oxford. That had to be Lane Kiffin.

It always has to be Lane Kiffin.

When Vanity Fair came to Ole Miss this offseason, it was to profile the Rebels' exciting quarterback. The same offseason, they traveled to Baton Rouge. There was no love for quarterback Sam Leavitt, star tight end Trey'Dez Green or linebacker Whit Weeks.

Of course not. It was Kiffin, Kiffin, Kiffin.

On Saturday, No. 8 Ole Miss hosts Kiffin's No. 7 LSU in perhaps the biggest game in program history. And for Chambliss, against his former coach, it's a moment to step into the spotlight and make his case as the best quarterback in America.

It took almost no time at all for Chambliss to assert himself after winning the starting job last season. Ironically, it was a win over No. 4 LSU that proved to be his coming-out party. Chambliss threw for 314 yards and rushed for 71 to upset the Tigers.

His most magical moment came against No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff, recording 362 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 40-yard pass to De'Zhaun Stribling to set up a game-winning field goal.

"He absolutely showed playmaker and gamer ability," former Titans GM Ran Carthon said earlier this year. "He put a lot of that Ole Miss offense on his back and carried them throughout the playoffs. You love that about him and his absolute playmaking skills.

"He makes you a believer in what he's capable of doing. Kind of gives you some Russell Wilson type vibes."

Statistically, Chambliss led the SEC with 3,937 passing yards and threw 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He led three game-winning drives during a 13-win season and cleared 300 yards passing eight times. And yet, it was only enough for him to finish eighth in Heisman voting, appearing on only 14 ballots. Georgia Tech's Haynes King, for comparison, appeared on 13.

But against LSU this week, Chambliss has a chance to step out of the spotlight and prove himself as the nation's best quarterback. The senior already has one game-winning drive on his resume in 2026 to beat No. 24 Louisville, throwing 336 yards and three touchdowns in the win. And now, he faces one of the biggest moments of his career.

Through two games, LSU's defense has been as disruptive as any in the country. Chambliss's former teammate, Princewill Umanmielen, leads the nation with 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. The Tigers allowed just 124.0 passing yards per game through two matchups, good enough for 12th in the country.

Kiffin tried to entice Chambliss to follow him to Baton Rouge, but the latter decided to team up with star running back Kewan Lacy and stay put. One week after LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw three interceptions against Louisiana Tech, Chambliss can show Kiffin what he misses.

Chambliss is the best story in college football, a Division II national champion who has proven himself on the big stage. With Kiffin returning to Oxford, he can deliver the most meaningful performance of his career.