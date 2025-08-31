Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos is taking the season opening 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama all the way to the bank. Castellanos has released a series of black t-shirts on his web site with 'Nick Can't Save Them' emblazoned across the front with his personal logo and the final score.

Castellanos infamously called out Alabama this offseason before doubling down on his prediction of beating the Crimson Tide over the summer at ACC Kickoff.

Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State from Boston College last December, boldly declared, "They don't have [former coach] Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me." He also touted his past production, claiming he "tore the ACC up by my damn self," and warned that the Seminoles now have "weapons" after finishing near the bottom nationally in scoring offense last season.

Well, as a 13.5-point underdog in the opener against Alabama, Castellanos stood on business and backed up what he said.

"It's one of the reasons why I came here, for moments like these, for days like these," Castellanos said after the game. "We got a long season ahead. Just take it one week at a time, keep grinding."

Castellanos completed 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards and did damage on the ground with 78 yards, helping the Seminoles move the chains with several key third-down conversions in a decisive second half.

"We stand on what I said, so I said what I said," Castellanos said this summer when asked to clarify his remarks. "We stand on that. I don't mean no disrespect to none of those guys at Alabama or anything like that, it's just I have confidence in my guys and the work we've been putting in, the preparation we've been putting together."

Alabama had no answer for Florida State's new-look offense with Gus Malzahn calling plays as Castellanos ducked and dodged his way around tacklers and made plays with his feet to extend drives.

"We wanted to be the aggressor," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "And we were. Our players, they rose to the challenge."

After failing to reach the playoff last fall in Kalen DeBoer's first campaign, the Crimson Tide have now lost three of their last four games dating back to last season, all as betting favorites.

Emotional memento for Castellanos

After the game, Castellanos was wearing a diamond-encrusted chain during an on-field interview with CBS Sports and said it was a special piece he keeps close on game days.

"My chain, I didn't buy it. It was my brother's chain, he passed away three years ago. I've got a big family. A family of 11, now it's 10," Castellanos said. "He was an older brother, he played quarterback as well and the family passed it down to me. I don't wear it much, but on game day and stuff like that, I kind of have him with me and have him in my heart."

Prior to Saturday's coming out party for the Seminoles, Castellanos had started 20 career games at Boston College across the last two years — one season under Jeff Hafley and then under Bill O'Brien in 2024 — before moving on.

Castellanos accounted for three touchdowns during last season's opening win at Florida State for the Eagles, but was later benched against Syracuse in Week 10 before entering the portal. He previously said he regrets the way everything ended at Boston College, but is anxious for a fresh start in Tallahassee.

And that was quite a debut for the dual-threat playmaker with his new team.