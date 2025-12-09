It seems as if UCLA won't be able to rely on charitable name, image and likeness donations from Troy Aikman anymore. During a recent appearance on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, Aikman -- the UCLA quarterback who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys -- recounted the specific instance that turned him off from donating NIL money.

"I gave money to a kid, I won't mention who," Aikman said. "I've done it one time at UCLA, never met the young man. He was there a year, he left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn't even get so much as a thank you note. So, it's one of those deals, to where I'm done with NIL. I want to see UCLA be successful, but I'm done with it."

Aikman, currently the color analyst for "Monday Night Football," did acknowledge that athletes should be allowed to leave a school whenever a coach does. given that programs often change dramatically in times of transition. But he also called for further guardrails with NIL legislation.

"There's got to be some leadership at the very top that kind of cleans all of this up," Aikman said. "Starting with players that accept money. There's got to be some accountability and responsibility on their behalf, to have to stick to a program."

CBS Sports 136: Indiana heads to CFP as unanimous No. 1, Georgia leaps Texas Tech in college football rankings Chip Patterson

Aikman, who was a three-time Super Bowl champion and a six-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, starred with the Bruins from 1986-88. He actually arrived at UCLA as a transfer from Oklahoma, where he started his college career under legendary Sooners coach Barry Switzer.

UCLA just wrapped up its second season in the Big Ten by going 3-9 and will be undergoing another coaching transition. After Chip Kelly left following the 2023 campaign, the school promoted DeShaun Foster, but his tenure lasted only 15 games. Foster was fired after an 0-3 start and the school officially announced the hire of James Madison's Bob Chesney on Saturday. Chesney will coach JMU in the College Football Playoff before moving over to UCLA on a full-time basis.