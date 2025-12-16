The 2025 Salute to Veterans Bowl unfolds on Tuesday when the Troy Trojans take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Troy won its division in the Sun Belt but fell in the conference championship game in its last contest, 31-14, to James Madison. Jacksonville State also lost its title game in Conference USA, falling to Kennesaw State, 19-15, when it last took the field. Troy cornerback Kaleno Levine has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in this matchup.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. After opening as underdogs, the Gamecocks are now 2.5-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under is 49.5. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. Troy picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jacksonville State vs. Troy. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Troy vs. Jacksonville State:

Jacksonville State vs. Troy spread Jacksonville State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Jacksonville State vs. Troy over/under 49.5 points Jacksonville State vs. Troy money line Jacksonville State -131, Troy +110 Jacksonville State vs. Troy picks See picks at SportsLine Jacksonville State vs. Troy streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Troy vs. Jacksonville State picks

After simulating Jax State vs. Troy 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (49.5 points). When the total is below 50 points this season, the Over is a combined 5-2 for the teams. Jacksonville State is on a 6-3 run with the Over as it easily racks up points with the nation's leading rusher in Cam Cook. He's projected to find the end zone, while JSU quarterback, Caden Creel, is forecasted to account for two total touchdowns of his own.

As for Troy, its style of play is conducive to quick scoring as it ranks in the bottom seven in FBS in both rushing offense and yards per rush. Thus, it leans on the passing game, and it is facing a defense which does not travel. Five of the six highest point totals that Jacksonville State has allowed have come away from its home stadium. SportsLine's model is projecting 53 combined points as the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Troy vs. Jacksonville State, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jacksonville State vs. Troy spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line and total picks, and find out.