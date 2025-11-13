The Troy Trojans look to stay in the Sun Belt Conference West Division race when they battle the Old Dominion Monarchs of the East Division on Thursday night. Troy is coming off a 23-10 loss to Arkansas State, while Old Dominion downed Louisiana-Monroe 31-6 on Nov. 1. The Trojans (6-3, 4-1 SUN), who are 3-1 on the road, have won five of six and are in second place in the West Division. The Monarchs (6-3, 3-2 SUN), who are 4-0 at home, have won two in a row and are third in the East Division.

Kickoff from S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Monarchs are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. Old Dominion odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Troy vs. Old Dominion picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Troy vs. Old Dominion. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Old Dominion vs. Troy:

Troy vs. Old Dominion spread Old Dominion -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Troy vs. Old Dominion over/under 52.5 points Troy vs. Old Dominion money line Troy +300, Old Dominion -383 Troy vs. Old Dominion picks See picks at SportsLine Troy vs. Old Dominion streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total (52.5). Both teams were under on their totals last week, with Troy and Arkansas State combining for 33 points, while Old Dominion and Louisiana-Monroe combined for 37. The model has Troy quarterback Tucker Kilcrease throwing for fewer than two touchdowns, as will Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph. The teams combine for 51 points as the Under clears in well over 50% of simulations.

