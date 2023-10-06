Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-2, Troy 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Arkansas State will be hoping to continue their five-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Arkansas State extended their game-winning streak to three on Saturday. They put the hurt on UMass with a sharp 52-28 win. With that victory, Arkansas State brought their scoring average up to 26 points per game.

Jaylen Raynor was a one-man wrecking crew for Arkansas State as he threw for 383 yards and six touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes. Jeff Foreman was another key contributor, picking up 65 receiving yards.

Arkansas State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Javante Mackey and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Troy's and Georgia State's matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Troy turned on the heat in the second half with 22 points. Everything went Troy's way against Georgia State as Troy made off with a 28-7 win.

Troy got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kimani Vidal out in front who rushed for 76 yards, and also caught a touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Damien Taylor, who rushed for 69 yards on only nine carries.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

Arkansas State and Troy pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Arkansas State.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Red Wolves haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 380.8 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Trojans struggle in that department as they've been averaging 415.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Troy is a big 17-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Arkansas State.