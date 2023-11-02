Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: South Alabama 4-4, Troy 6-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Troy has been on the road for two straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. The Troy Trojans and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. South Alabama took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

Troy was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They strolled past Texas State with points to spare, taking the game 31-13.

Gunnar Watson was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a rushing scores. The team also got some help courtesy of Jabre Barber, who picked up 160 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 33-20 to Louisiana. Despite 150 more yards than Louisiana, South Alabama couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Despite their loss, South Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamaal Pritchett, who picked up 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was La'Damian Webb, who rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Jaguars dominated in the air and finished the game with 381 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Louisiana only passed for 145.

Troy's victory was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 6-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.33 points. As for South Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Going forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played South Alabama.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday's game: The Trojans have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 165.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jaguars struggle in that department as they've been even better at 168.8 per game. It's looking like Thursday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Troy is a 4-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Alabama.