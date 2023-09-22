Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Western Kentucky 2-1, Troy 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will head out on the road to face off against the Troy Trojans at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 52 points the game before, Western Kentucky faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 63-10 loss at the hands of Ohio State. Western Kentucky were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 42-10.

Meanwhile, Troy's 11-2 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell just short of James Madison by a score of 16-14. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Troy were the slight favorite coming in.

Not only did both Troy and Western Kentucky lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Western Kentucky came up short against Troy in their previous matchup last October, falling 34-27. Can Western Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Troy is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.