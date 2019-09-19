Troy vs. Akron odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Troy will take on Akron at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. After besting Campbell 43-14 in its opener, Troy fell 47-42 to Southern Miss last week, but the Trojans have managed over 500 yards of total offense in both of their games this season. Meanwhile, Akron's first year under Tom Arth hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. The Zips are 0-3 and rank 124th in the nation in scoring (15.7 points per game) and 123rd in points allowed (39.3 per game). The Trojans are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Akron vs. Troy odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5. Before you make any Troy vs. Akron picks and college football predictions on either side, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Akron suffered a tough 45-24 defeat to Central Michigan last week. The Zips could only muster 329 yards of total offense while allowing 533 yards to the Chippewas. On the season, they're averaging just 4.3 yards per play while giving up a hefty 6.9 yards per snap. Quarterback Kato Nelson has had some success throwing the football down the field, with 722 yards and five touchdowns through three games. However, Akron will need to get a stagnant running game (1.5 yards per carry) going to give Nelson help.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their contest three weeks ago, the Trojans were humbled last week in their loss to Southern Miss. The offense continued to move the ball at a breakneck pace but the defense stumbled, allowing 626 yards of total offense. Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker has been remarkably prolific though, throwing for 786 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in the first two games of the season. Troy has five receivers with at least 116 yards receiving and a touchdown, so Barker has the ability to spread the ball around and keep defenses off balance.

