Troy vs. Arkansas State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Troy (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)

Current Records: Troy 2-1-0; Arkansas State 2-2-0

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Arkansas State and Troy at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Arkansas State picked up 474 yards, Troy 485).

The Red Wolves were able to grind out a solid win over S. Illinois last week, winning 41-28. QB Logan Bonner did work as he passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Bonner didn't help his team much against Georgia two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

We saw a pretty high 57-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Trojans took their matchup against Akron by a conclusive 35-7 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Troy had established a 35-7 advantage.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 2-2 and Troy to 2-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the game with the ninth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 497.50 on average. On the other hand, the Trojans enter the matchup with only 67 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. So the Arkansas State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Troy and Arkansas State both have one win in their last two games.