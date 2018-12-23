Troy vs. Buffalo, Dollar General Bowl score: Trojans finish off another 10-win season

Troy beat Buffalo 42-32 in the Dollar General Bowl Saturday night, finishing the season with a 10-3 record. It's the third-straight season the Trojans have won at least 10 games, which is impressive for a program that didn't join the FBS level until 2001.

The Trojans were led by wide receiver Damion Willis who finished the game with 13 receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He was a favorite target of quarterback Sawyer Smith all night, as Smith had a big night of his own, completing 31-of-44 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Still, even if the Trojans won the game, they made things a bit more difficult on themselves than they had to.

Perhaps nothing demonstrated this more than the third quarter. Buffalo did not have a single offensive snap during the entire quarter, yet it scored just as many touchdowns in the frame as Troy did. The Trojans trailed 17-14 at halftime and began the third quarter with the ball. They then marched down the field for 75 yards in 10 plays to score a touchdown to take a 21-17 lead. Following the score, Troy pulled a surprise onside kick and executed it to perfection, getting an easy recovery. The Trojans then drove inside the Buffalo 5-yard line, but running back B.J. Smith fumbled, and Buffalo's Tyrone Hill picked it up and took off 93 yards for a Buffalo touchdown. The Bulls wouldn't see the ball again until the fourth quarter.

The Trojans were able to recover from that setback, however, scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away.

As for Buffalo, while it's a disappointing end to the season, it's still the best season the program has had since joining the FBS level. The Bulls finish at 10-4 and should QB Tyree Jackson return for another season, this is a program that should once again be competing for a MAC title in 2019.