Troy vs. Buffalo odds, line: 2018 Dollar General Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Bulls games

After strong regular seasons, Troy and Buffalo will square off Saturday at the 2018 Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Troy vs. Buffalo odds have the Bulls as one-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. The Dollar General Bowl 2018 pits an explosive offense against an extremely stingy defense, so before you lock in any Troy vs. Buffalo picks and predictions, you'll want to listen to what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore enters bowl season on an impressive 16-9 run on his college football picks. He's had an especially keen eye for the tendencies of Buffalo, entering the Dollar General Bowl 2018 on a 4-0 run on his against the spread picks involving the Bulls. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now he's evaluated the latest 2018 Dollar General Bowl odds and crunched the numbers for every possible scenario for Buffalo vs. Troy. His 2018 Dollar General Bowl picks are in, and you can only see them at SportsLine.

Oh knows that Buffalo features an explosive offense led by quarterback Tyree Jackson. The junior signal caller threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, while adding another seven scores on the ground. Jackson is coming off an impressive performance against Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship Game, throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

The Bulls also feature a defense that can wreak havoc on their opponents. Buffalo boasts the 19th-ranked passing defense in college football, allowing under 185 passing yards per game.

But just because Buffalo is playing well on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it can cover the Dollar General Bowl spread against Troy.

The Trojans are looking to reach double-digit victories for the third straight season under head coach Neal Brown. Troy (9-3) entered its final regular-season game with a 13-game winning streak in the Sun Belt Conference before suffering a 21-10 defeat to Appalachian State. Troy's winning formula can be directly linked to its dynamic defense, which has held its opponents to 21 or fewer points in seven of its last eight games.

Oh has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Who covers in Troy vs. Buffalo? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over at the 2018 Dollar General Bowl, all from the data scientist who's 4-0 on his picks involving the Bulls, and find out.