Troy vs. Campbell: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Troy vs. Campbell football game
Who's Playing
Troy (home) vs. Campbell (away)
Last Season Records: Troy 10-3-0; Campbell 6-5-0;
What to Know
Campbell and Troy are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. While Campbell was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, after a 10-3 record last year and a win in the Dollar General Bowl, Troy is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Campbell was 21st in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 120.4 on average. As for Troy, they ranked 12th in the nation in sacks, closing the season with 39 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Campbell is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 36-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Troy from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 35.5 point favorite against the Fighting Camels.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
