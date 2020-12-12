Who's Playing

No. 13 Coastal Carolina @ Troy

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 10-0; Troy 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Troy Trojans are heading back home. Troy and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Trojans got themselves on the board against the South Alabama Jaguars last week, but South Alabama never followed suit. Troy took their contest against South Alabama by a conclusive 29 to nothing score. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Troy QB Gunnar Watson was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 297 yards on 41 attempts.

Troy's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Jaguars' offensive line to sack the QB five times total. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the BYU Cougars last week, but they still walked away with a 22-17 victory. RB CJ Marable continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for two TDs and 132 yards on 23 carries.

The Trojans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Troy is now 5-5 while the Chanticleers sit at 10-0. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Troy is 12th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 104 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trojans, Coastal Carolina comes into the contest boasting the eighth most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 49.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Troy have won two out of their last three games against Coastal Carolina.