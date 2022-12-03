Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Troy

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-2; Troy 10-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 29 of 2018. The Trojans and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy has a defense that allows only 16.83 points per game, so Coastal Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Troy made easy work of the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week and carried off a 48-19 victory. RB Kimani Vidal went supernova for Troy as he rushed for four TDs and 208 yards on 33 carries.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 47-7, which was the final score in Coastal Carolina's tilt against the James Madison Dukes last week. The Chanticleers were down 40-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jarrett Guest had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 99 yards passing.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Troy's win lifted them to 10-2 while Coastal Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if Troy's success rolls on or if the Chanticleers are able to steal their positive momentum.

Odds

The Trojans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7-point favorite.

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Troy.