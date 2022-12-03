Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Troy
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-2; Troy 10-2
What to Know
The Troy Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 29 of 2018. The Trojans and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy has a defense that allows only 16.83 points per game, so Coastal Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Troy made easy work of the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week and carried off a 48-19 victory. RB Kimani Vidal went supernova for Troy as he rushed for four TDs and 208 yards on 33 carries.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 47-7, which was the final score in Coastal Carolina's tilt against the James Madison Dukes last week. The Chanticleers were down 40-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jarrett Guest had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 99 yards passing.
The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Troy's win lifted them to 10-2 while Coastal Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if Troy's success rolls on or if the Chanticleers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Trojans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Troy.
- Oct 28, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 35 vs. Troy 28
- Dec 12, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 42 vs. Troy 38
- Nov 02, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 36 vs. Troy 35
- Sep 29, 2018 - Troy 45 vs. Coastal Carolina 21
- Nov 11, 2017 - Troy 42 vs. Coastal Carolina 17