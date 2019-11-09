Troy vs. Ga. Southern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Troy (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)

Current Records: Troy 3-5; Ga. Southern 5-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Troy Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Ga. Southern has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The struggle was real when Ga. Southern and the Appalachian State Mountaineers clashed last Thursday, but Ga. Southern ultimately edged out the opposition 24-21. RB Wesley Kennedy III had a stellar game for the Eagles as he rushed for 145 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Kennedy III's 68-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Kennedy III has never finished with more yards this season.

Troy suffered a bitter loss, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Troy lost 36-35 to Coastal Carolina. A silver lining for the Trojans was the play of QB Kaleb Barker, who passed for 385 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts. Barker ended the matchup strong with a streak of 12 complete passes. Barker finished with a QB rating of 195, the best he's achieved all season.

Ga. Southern's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Troy's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Trojans come into the game boasting the 10th most passing yards per game in the league at 319.1. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles are worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 44.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Trojans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Troy and Ga. Southern both have two wins in their last four games.