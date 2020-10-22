Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Troy

Current Records: Georgia State 1-1; Troy 2-1

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will play host again and welcome the Georgia State Panthers to Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,090 yards last week.

The Trojans squeaked by the Eastern Kentucky Colonels by less than a field goal, winning 31-29. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Eastern Kentucky made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for Troy was RB Kimani Vidal, who rushed for one TD and 143 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 28-28 at halftime, but Georgia State was not quite the Arkansas State Red Wolves' equal in the second half when they met last Thursday. Georgia State came up short against Arkansas State, falling 59-52. The Panthers were their own worst enemy and cost themselves 91 yards in penalties. They might have lost, but man -- QB Cornelious Brown IV was a total machine. He passed for three TDs and 314 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 83 yards.

In one silver lining for Georgia State, the Georgia State defensive unit accumulated four sacks. It was a group effort with three picking up one sack apiece.

The Trojans' win brought them up to 2-1 while Georgia State's loss pulled them down to 1-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Troy comes into the contest boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. But Georgia State enters the game having picked the ball off five times, good for fifth in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last five games against Georgia State.