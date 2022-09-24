Who's Playing

Marshall @ Troy

Current Records: Marshall 2-1; Troy 1-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last week, Troy was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Appalachian State Mountaineers 32-28. No one had a standout game offensively for the Trojans, but they got scores from RB Kimani Vidal and RB DK Billingsley.

Meanwhile, Marshall fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Bowling Green Falcons last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. The Thundering Herd were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Khalan Laborn, who rushed for two TDs and 157 yards on 24 carries.

Troy is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Troy at 1-2 and Marshall at a reciprocal 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans rank eighth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 350.7 on average. The Thundering Herd have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the sixth most rushing yards per game in the nation at 263.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.