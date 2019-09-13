Troy vs. So. Miss: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Troy vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Troy (home) vs. So. Miss (away)
Current Records: Troy 1-0-0; So. Miss 1-1-0
What to Know
Troy has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome So. Miss at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Trojans are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Troy ran circles around Campbell two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (527 yards vs. 108 yards) paid off. Troy was the clear victor by a 43-14 margin over Campbell. DK Billingsley and B.J. Smith were among the main playmakers for Troy as the former rushed for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries and the latter rushed for 108 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Alcorn State, So. Miss came back down to earth. So. Miss has to be aching after a bruising 15-38 loss to Miss. State last Saturday. If the Golden Eagles were hoping to take revenge for the 16-34 defeat against Miss. State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Troy's win lifted them to 1-0 while So. Miss' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. Troy has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for So. Miss, they come into the matchup boasting the ninth most sacks in the league at 8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 2 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 17, 2016 - So. Miss 31 vs. Troy 37
