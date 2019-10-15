Troy vs. South Alabama odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 run

Two teams looking for their first Sun Belt Conference victory of the season collide when the South Alabama Jaguars visit the Troy Trojans on Wednesday night. Troy has one of the nation's top passing offenses, but has uncertainty at quarterback following a tough 42-10 loss to Missouri. The Jaguars also had a week off after a 20-17 overtime loss against Georgia Southern and rely on a big-play defense. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are 15-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. South Alabama odds, while the over-under is 54.5. Before committing to any South Alabama vs. Troy picks, look at the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Troy is 16th in the nation in passing offense at 307.0 yards per game and averages 34.6 points, but could be without starting quarterback Kaleb Barker (1,476 yards, 14 TDs), who went down with an undisclosed injury against Missouri. If he can't go, the Trojans will turn to redshirt freshman Gunnar Watson, who went-5-for-9 for 58 yards in the loss.

No matter the quarterback, the Trojans have an impressive array of receivers, led by Kaylon Geiger, who has 30 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns, Junior receiver Khalil McClain has scored five touchdowns on his 18 catches. Geiger also is 35th in the nation with a 23.5-yard kickoff return average.

But just because the Trojans have a high-powered offense doesn't mean they will cover the Troy vs. South Alabama spread.

Jaguars running back Tra Minter is 13th in the nation in all-purpose yards at 137.5 per game, with 477 on the ground and 156 through the air. Kawaan Baker is the top target, with 353 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches, and he is eighth in the nation at 22.06 yards per catch. Jalen Tolbert has added 14 catches for 218 yards.

The Jaguars' defense has forced nine turnovers this season and blocked two kicks. The unit is led by sophomore linebacker Nick Mobley, who has 55 tackles and one of the team's nine sacks. Cornerback Devin Rockette has two of the team's four fumble recoveries.

