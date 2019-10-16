Troy vs. South Alabama odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven model on 80-51 run

Troy is hoping a return home after a week off will help get its season back on track. The Trojans host the South Alabama Jaguars on Wednesday night. Troy is 10-1 over the last three seasons in Sun Belt Conference home games and defeated the Jaguars 38-17 last year on its way to a 10-3 mark. The Trojans are off to a rough 2-3 start and come off a 42-10 loss to Missouri, while the Jaguars are 1-5 after falling to Georgia Southern in overtime before their bye. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are 15-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. South Alabama odds, up from an open of 14.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55.5. Before entering your South Alabama vs. Troy picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Trojans could have to turn to quarterback Gunnar Watson with starter Kaleb Barker (1,476 yards, 14 TDs) questionable, but Watson will have plenty of help. Troy has an abundance of talent at receiver, with six players who have more than 10 receptions, led by junior Kaylon Geiger (30-410-2). Junior Reggie Todd has 17 catches for 283 yards and a TD, while junior Khalil McClain has five touchdowns on 18 receptions. Todd also has returned a punt for a touchdown.

Sophomore linebacker Carlton Martial is the leader on defense, with 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Troy only has three interceptions this season, but that could change on Wednesday, as Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson has thrown five.

But just because the Trojans have a high-powered offense doesn't mean they will cover the Troy vs. South Alabama spread.

Jaguars running back Tra Minter is 13th in the nation in all-purpose yards at 137.5 per game, with 477 on the ground and 156 through the air. Kawaan Baker is the top target, with 353 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches, and he is eighth in the nation at 22.06 yards per catch. Jalen Tolbert has added 14 catches for 218 yards.

The Jaguars' defense has forced nine turnovers this season and blocked two kicks. The unit is led by sophomore linebacker Nick Mobley, who has 55 tackles and one of the team's nine sacks. Cornerback Devin Rockette has two of the team's four fumble recoveries.

