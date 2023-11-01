The Troy Trojans (6-2) host the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) in a Sun Belt showdown on Thursday night. Troy enter this matchup on fire, winning five straight games. In Week 9, the Jaguars blew out Texas State 31-13. Meanwhile, South Alabama hopes to get back on track after having its two-game win streak halted. Last week, Louisiana beat the Jaguars 33-20.

Kickoff from Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 5-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Troy odds, while the over/under for total points is 45.5. Before locking in any Troy vs. South Alabama picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Troy vs. South Alabama and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for South Alabama vs. Troy:

South Alabama vs. Troy spread: Troy -5

South Alabama vs. Troy over/under: 45.5 points

South Alabama vs. Troy money line: Trojans -222, Jaguars +180

USA: Hit the game total Over in nine last 13 games

TROY: Hit the game total Under in nine of last 14 games

South Alabama vs. Troy picks: See picks at SportsLine

South Alabama vs. Troy live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Troy can cover

Senior quarterback Gunnar Watson is the signal caller for the Trojans offense. The Georgia native is fourth in the conference in passing yards (2,158) and fifth in passing yards per game (270.5) with 14 passing touchdowns. He's gone over 300 passing yards in three games thus far.

In the win over Texas State, Watson went 26 of 40 for 392 yards and three passing touchdowns. Junior receiver Jabre Barber ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in both receiving yards (615) and yards per game (76.9) with three touchdowns. He's recorded 100-plus yards in three of his last four outings. On Oct. 28, Barber racked up 10 grabs for 160 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama's passing attack is very effective. The Jaguars are third in the conference in passing yards per game (285.5) with senior quarterback Carter Bradley leading the way. Bradley likes to push the ball downfield to create explosive plays. The Florida native is fifth in the Sun Belt in passing yards (2,156) with 13 passing touchdowns. He's supplied more than 300 passing yards in three straight games.

Last week, Bradley went 29 of 49 with 381 yards and two passing touchdowns. Junior receiver Caullin Lacy ranks first in the Sun Belt in receiving yards (957) and receiving yards per game (119.6) and has six touchdowns. Lacy reeled in seven passes for 131 yards and 18.7 yards per catch in his last contest. See which team to pick here.

How to make South Alabama vs. Troy picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 41 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Troy vs. South Alabama, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.