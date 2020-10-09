The Texas State Bobcats and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is 1-1 on the season, while the Bobcats are 1-3. The Trojans have won eight games in a row in the series and they've won the last four games as conference rivals by a combined by 127 points.

However, the Bobcats has been extremely competitive this season under Jake Spavital, with their three losses coming by a combined 16 points. The Trojans are favored by 7-points in the latest Troy vs. Texas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59.5. Before entering any Texas State vs. Troy picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Troy vs. Texas State spread: Troy -7

Troy vs. Texas State over-under: 59.5 points

Troy vs. Texas State money line: Troy -265, Texas State +225

What you need to know about Troy

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 48-7, which was the final score in Troy's tilt against the BYU Cougars two weeks ago. The Trojans were down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gunnar Watson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered, passing for only 162 yards on 33 attempts.

However, BYU has dominated everybody it has played so far this season and Watson looked capable in a 47-14 win over Middle Tennessee to start the season. He completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception in that game. Senior wide receiver Khalil McClain had six catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in that victory.

What you need to know about Texas State

Meanwhile, the Bobcats were first on the board but had to settle for a loss against the Boston College Eagles last week. It was close but no cigar for Texas State as the Bobcats fell 24-21 to Boston College. Texas State's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Marcell Barbee, who snatched two receiving touchdowns. Spavital's offense is averaging 32.8 points and 412.8 yards per game so far this season.

Texas State was pulverized by the Trojans 63-27 when the two teams previously met in November of last year. However, Texas State was only outgained by 55 yards in that contest (471-416) and it was four turnovers that ultimately did the Bobcats in.

How to make Troy vs. Texas State picks

