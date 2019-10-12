Tua Tagovailoa breaks Alabama career passing TD record in first quarter vs. Texas A&M

Heisman Trophy frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa continued to make history on Saturday, setting an Alabama program record for career passing touchdowns. Tagovailoa broke his tie with A.J. McCarron in the first quarter of the SEC clash when he threw his 78th career scoring pass against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Tagovailoa's record-setting touchdown came when he connected with receiver Jaylen Waddle on a 31-yard toss early in the contest. Waddle wove his way through a swarm of Aggie defenders for the score, tallying his first touchdown of the season and giving Tagovailoa the passing TD he needed to break the tie with McCarron.

Waddle can weave his way through defenders. TOUCHDOWN Bama. pic.twitter.com/AMfuwMpG1G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 12, 2019

Just over 2 minutes later, Tagovailoa found DeVonta Smith for his second passing score of the afternoon, a 47-yard toss. Smith leads the Crimson Tide in receiving yards so far this season.

Saturday's landmark is the second significant record Tagovailoa has set this season. The junior quarterback broke another one of McCarron's milestones last week when he became Alabama's career touchdown leader during the first half of the Crimson Tide's game against Ole Miss. Tagovailoa had entered the season third in school history in that category behind McCarron (80) and current Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had 71 total touchdowns at Alabama before transferring out of the program.