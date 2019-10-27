Tua Tagovailoa injury: Alabama QB expected to return to practice midweek as LSU game nears

No. 1 Alabama will host No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9 in the biggest game of the 2019 season, and the Crimson Tide could have their star player back in the lineup. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sat out the 48-7 win over Arkansas on Saturday after undergoing ankle surgery this week but should be back at practice next week, according to coach Nick Saban.

"Tua is doing really, really well," Saban said (via 247Sports). "He's on the AlterG (treadmill) already, running on the AlterG. We expect to return to practice by midweek this week. I don't know what he'll be able to do or how much, but that's sort of the prognosis for where we are right now."

Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter of last week's win over Tennessee when he was tackled from behind by Greg Emerson. He sat out the rest of the game and underwent a "tight rope" surgery on his right ankle earlier this week in order to accelerate the healing process.

The 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy finalist was having one of the best season's in college football prior to his injury. He was 145-of-194 passing (74.7 percent) for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions for the undefeated Crimson Tide, and squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

Mac Jones started in place of Tagovailoa against the Hogs and completed 18 of his 22 passes for 235 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Two of his incompletions were on throw aways, and a third was a drop by a wide receiver.

Alabama will host LSU on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET.