Tua Tagovailoa injury: Alabama QB expected to return to practice midweek as LSU game nears
The junior should have plenty of time to prepare for the showdown vs. LSU
No. 1 Alabama will host No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9 in the biggest game of the 2019 season, and the Crimson Tide could have their star player back in the lineup. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sat out the 48-7 win over Arkansas on Saturday after undergoing ankle surgery this week but should be back at practice next week, according to coach Nick Saban.
"Tua is doing really, really well," Saban said (via 247Sports). "He's on the AlterG (treadmill) already, running on the AlterG. We expect to return to practice by midweek this week. I don't know what he'll be able to do or how much, but that's sort of the prognosis for where we are right now."
Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter of last week's win over Tennessee when he was tackled from behind by Greg Emerson. He sat out the rest of the game and underwent a "tight rope" surgery on his right ankle earlier this week in order to accelerate the healing process.
The 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy finalist was having one of the best season's in college football prior to his injury. He was 145-of-194 passing (74.7 percent) for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions for the undefeated Crimson Tide, and squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.
Mac Jones started in place of Tagovailoa against the Hogs and completed 18 of his 22 passes for 235 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Two of his incompletions were on throw aways, and a third was a drop by a wide receiver.
Alabama will host LSU on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Penn State will enter top 5 of rankings
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 9 of the 2019 season
-
Biggest Overreactions from Week 9
A bad showing by the Fighting Irish shows they're still not in college football's upper echelon
-
Michigan dominates Notre Dame in big win
Jim Harbaugh picked up his second top-10 win in a big bounce-back game for Michigan
-
Blocked FG, fumble leads to KU win
You're not going to see many more surreal endings to a college football game than this one
-
Bowl projections: LSU enters CFP field
The Sooners' loss is the Tigers' gain as LSU prepares for a showdown with Alabama
-
LSU flexes in second half, beats Auburn
No. 2 LSU now gets a week off before it faces No. 1 Alabama in the biggest game of the season...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game