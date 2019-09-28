Tua Tagovailoa sets Alabama career touchdown record after just 20 starts under center for the Tide
The junior quarterback etched his name in the Alabama record book on Saturday vs. Ole Miss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set the all-time school record for touchdowns on Saturday against Ole Miss with 81 now in his career. The junior surpasses the mark set by former Tide signal-caller AJ McCarron, who had 80 from 2010-13.
Tagovailoa's first score of the game came like many of his touchdown strikes in 2019 -- on a slant pass. He found DeVonta Smith off the left side for a 74-yard catch-and-run to open scoring in the matchup against the Rebels. John Rhys Plumlee led the Rebels back and put the Crimson Tide in a 10-7 hole early in the second quarter before Tagovailoa earned his record. He rolled out to his left on a designed play, with all three receiving options were covered. So he merely waltzed into the end zone himself for the milestone.
Tagovailoa turned into a national sensation when he came off the bench in the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship Game against Georgia. He tossed three touchdowns in the second half and overtime -- including the walk-off game-winner to Smith on 2nd-and-26 -- to cement in place in Crimson Tide history. He earned the starting job over Jalen Hurts prior to the 2018 season, and made his 19th career start on Saturday against Ole Miss.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Auburn vs. Mississippi State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Mississippi State vs. Auburn game...
-
Alabama vs. Ole Miss score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama hosts Ole Miss in the SEC on CBS game...
-
Clemson vs. UNC score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Clemson travels to face North Carolina in an...
-
Notre Dame vs. Virginia score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 10 Notre Dame hosts No. 18 Virginia in South Bend
-
USC vs. Washington score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 17 Washington hosts No. 21 USC in Pac-12 showdown
-
Week 5: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 5 of the 2019 season
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game