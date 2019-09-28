Tua Tagovailoa sets Alabama career touchdown record after just 20 starts under center for the Tide

The junior quarterback etched his name in the Alabama record book on Saturday vs. Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set the all-time school record for touchdowns on Saturday against Ole Miss with 81 now in his career. The junior surpasses the mark set by former Tide signal-caller AJ McCarron, who had 80 from 2010-13.

Tagovailoa's first score of the game came like many of his touchdown strikes in 2019 -- on a slant pass. He found DeVonta Smith off the left side for a 74-yard catch-and-run to open scoring in the matchup against the Rebels. John Rhys Plumlee led the Rebels back and put the Crimson Tide in a 10-7 hole early in the second quarter before Tagovailoa earned his record. He rolled out to his left on a designed play, with all three receiving options were covered. So he merely waltzed into the end zone himself for the milestone. 

Tagovailoa turned into a national sensation when he came off the bench in the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship Game against Georgia. He tossed three touchdowns in the second half and overtime -- including the walk-off game-winner to Smith on 2nd-and-26 -- to cement in place in Crimson Tide history. He earned the starting job over Jalen Hurts prior to the 2018 season, and made his 19th career start on Saturday against Ole Miss.

