College football bowl season is heating up, and there are a trio of college football bowl games on Tuesday, Dec. 23. The action begins at 2 p.m. ET when Louisville takes on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. Then at 5:30 p.m. ET, Western Kentucky will battle Southern Mississippi in the New Orleans Bowl, followed by UNLV vs. Ohio in the Frisco Bowl at 9 p.m. ET.

The latest Tuesday college football odds list Louisville as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 43.5 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky is favored by 1.5 with the over/under at 58.5 in the New Orleans Bowl, and UNLV is favored by 6.5 while the over/under is 66.5 points. Before locking in your Tuesday college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of college football experts.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

College football best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23 (odds subject to change):

Louisville -7.5 vs. Toledo (-111)

Western Kentucky money line vs. Southern Miss (-121)

UNLV -6.5 vs. Ohio (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday college football parlay would result in a payout of +563 (risk $100 to win $563). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

Louisville -7.5 vs. Toledo

Both of these programs are coming off 8-4 seasons, but Louisville did so in the ACC while Toledo did it in the MAC. The Rockets will also be guided by interim head coach Robert Weiner after Jason Candle accepted the UConn job this month. A handful of Louisville players are opting out of the Boca Raton Bowl, but in addition to losing Candle, Toledo will also be without edge rusher Malachi Davis, who chose to enter the transfer portal after recording 5.5 sacks. The model predicts that the Cardinals cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet on college football at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets:

Western Kentucky money line vs. Southern Miss

Tyson Helton led the Hilltoppers to an 8-4 season in Conference USA, while Southern Miss went 7-5 in the Sun Belt and then lost head coach Charles Huff to Memphis. Western Kentucky did lose running back La'Vell Wright (10 rushing touchdowns) and cornerback Dylan Flowers (four passes defensed) to the transfer portal, but should have better overall continuity with Helton staying put. The model predicts that the Hilltoppers win in 67% of simulations. Bet on college football at FanDuel, where new users get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

UNLV -6.5 vs. Ohio

The Rebels went 10-3 this season under Dan Mullen, and he remains with UNLV despite rumors of Michigan interest swirling. Meanwhile, Ohio fired its head coach Brian Smith with cause after a scandal broke out last week and will turn to John Hauser after an 8-4 year. Expect the Rebels' high-powered offense to dictate the pace here, which is a big reason why the model says they cover the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on college football at Caesars here and get double your winnings on 20 bets after your first $1 wager as a new user:

Want more Tuesday college football picks?

You've seen the model's college football best bets for Tuesday's bowl games. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football bowl game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.